James Harden wasted no time making his presence felt in Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers to a gritty 132-126 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Despite joining the team on short notice and playing without a formal practice session, the veteran guard demonstrated exactly why the organization moved to acquire him. After a slow start that saw the Cavs trailing early, Harden found his rhythm in the final period.

Alongside Donovan Mitchell, who poured in 35 points, Harden took over the fourth quarter by scoring 15 of his 23 total points.

His perfect shooting in the final frame, including three timely shots from beyond the arc, secured the win and marked a historic night where two teammates each scored at least 15 points in a single fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.

Following his explosive debut, Harden shared insight into the process that brought him to Cleveland.

According to Tomer Azarly on X, Harden revealed that the possibility of a trade involving him and Darius Garland was brought to his attention a full week before the NBA trade deadline.

The guard mentioned having direct conversations with Clippers executive Lawrence Frank regarding his contract situation and the guarantees involved.

Harden noted that he understood the move as part of the business side of the league, acknowledging that the dialogue was transparent before the deal was finalized.

This revelation suggests that the blockbuster move was carefully considered by both parties well before the deadline, allowing for a smoother mental transition despite the lack of on-court preparation with his new teammates.

And according to analyst Kendrick Perkins, sources indicate that both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are already planning to recruit LeBron James this offseason.

The idea of the legend returning for a final chapter in Cleveland would create a formidable lineup alongside Evan Mobley.

With the Cavaliers currently sitting at 32-21 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, adding James could be the final piece for a championship run.

For now, the team looks toward Denver while riding the momentum of eight wins in their last nine games.