Although the NBA trade deadline has passed, rumors are still running rampant around LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. There is speculation that James may be seeking a new team in the offseason. Former center-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins hinted that one team to keep an eye on is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the latest episode of the “Road Trippin' Show,” Perkins claims that his sources have informed him that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden plan to recruit LeBron James to sign with the Cavaliers in the offseason.

“My sources told me that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are starting the push to go and recruit LeBron James this offseason.”

James has been rumored to be interested in re-joining the Cavaliers before. It could be the perfect storybook ending for the 41-year-old forward's career. Additionally, if James did return to Cleveland, the team would have a stacked lineup featuring the future Hall of Famer, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley.

Adding LeBron James to the roster next season could be exactly what the Cavaliers need to get over the hump. Cleveland is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, as the team is already viewed as a playoff contender. Additionally, rumors continue to suggest that the Lakers are ready to move on from the 22-time All-Star.

James has only managed to play in 33 games so far this season, as he's dealt with some injuries and lingering pains. Despite that, he's remained as consistent as ever, averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the three-point line.