The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings will go head-to-head on Saturday night. Of course, James Harden was recently traded to the Cavs, so is the star veteran making his Cleveland debut tonight?

Harden is listed on the injury report as “trade pending” ahead of Saturday night's matchup. Here's everything we know about his status heading into tonight's game vs. the Kings.

James Harden's playing status vs. Kings

Harden is currently listed as questionable to play on Saturday night, according to the NBA injury report.

The Cavs will enter play with a 31-21 record, which is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Kings are 12-41 and in last place in the Western Conference.

Cleveland should be able to get the job done on Saturday, but nothing is guaranteed. The Cavs would surely love to have Harden available for the game. When it comes to the question of if James Harden is playing tonight, however, the answer is uncertain.

Cavs' injury report

The Cavs have five players listed on the injury report.

James Harden (trade pending): Questionable

Dean Wade (left ankle sprain): Questionable

Evan Mobley (left calf strain): Out

Max Strus (left foot surgery jones fracture): Out

Emmanuel Miller (G League two-way): Out

The Kings were defeated 114-111 on Friday night to the Los Angeles Clippers. Since Sacramento played on Friday night, Saturday's game represents the second of a back-to-back. As a result, they have not released their injury report as of this story's writing.