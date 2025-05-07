After turning in one of the better games you will see for the first 47 minutes of action, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell apart in spectacular fashion in the final moments of regulation, with the Pacers scoring eight points in the final 63 seconds of action versus just two by the Cavs to secure the improbable 120-119 win.

The fans – of both teams frankly – were shocked, with the game's momentum swinging violently in the final second before the clock hit quadruple zeros. The Pacers were suddenly up 2-0 against the best team in the East, the Cavs had their hearts broken on home court once more, and the fans watching along experienced some serious whiplash on their way to the climactic end.

After the game, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was asked about what went wrong down the stretch, and let ClutchPoints reporter Evan Dammarell know that, unfortunately, his team just ran out of gas when it mattered most.

“Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said that his team ran out of gas down the stretch while Indiana turned up the intensity with their holding, grabbing, and fouling,” Dammarell wrote.

Yikes, that is not the kind of admission any head coach wants to give, especially of a team with legitimate NBA Championship aspirations.

Now granted, maybe Atkinson has a point in his suggestion, as this was the Cavs' second game of basketball since April, when the team bested the Miami Heat in four games to set up an extended rest before the semifinals. Maybe the Cavs are used to playing their own style of basketball and will have to adjust slightly to a Rick Carlisle team that is a unique as any squad left in the playoffs.

But considering the Cavs were heavy favorites heading into this series, and they now head to Indiana in a 0-2 hole, Cleveland had better hope they can set up a few ellipticals on their PJ, as this series isn't going to slow down any time soon.