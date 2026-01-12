The former Cleveland Cavaliers and current Utah Jazz star Kevin Love has never shied away from self-reflection, but one of his most personal admissions surfaced only after Ricky Rubio stepped away from basketball. In 2024, Rubio officially retired from the NBA, choosing to prioritize his mental health after years of physical setbacks and personal struggles.

That decision prompted Love, a former teammate of Rubio’s in both Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland, to reach out with words he felt were long overdue. Love revealed that one of his lingering regrets involved how he treated Rubio earlier in their careers together.

“One of my biggest regrets … is that I wish I was a better teammate for him and other guys, but really for him, because he really cared,” Love said in an interview with Sarah Todd of Deseret News. “I actually apologized. It had haunted me that I’d never said that.”

Love explained that Rubio’s genuine investment in teammates made his own shortcomings feel heavier in hindsight. Their paths crossed multiple times in the NBA. Rubio joined the Cavaliers in August 2021 and delivered one of the most productive stretches of his career, including a 37-point, 10-assist performance against the New York Knicks before suffering a devastating ACL tear later that season.

After a brief trade to Indiana Pacers, Rubio returned to Cleveland in 2022, eventually making an emotional on-court comeback in January 2023. By August of that year, however, Rubio chose to pause his career, later announcing his retirement in January 2024. Rubio had previously explained his decision in a heartfelt message through a statement that was released by FEB, openly discussing his suffering.

Article Continues Below

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the team to understand my decision,” Rubio said, via FEB.

Love’s reflection extended beyond Rubio alone. Looking back on his early years with the Timberwolves, he offered a brutally honest self-assessment. He acknowledged that it took years for him to truly learn how to channel emotion, lead constructively, and support others.

“I was a bad teammate,” Love told the Deseret News. “I was selfish, angry, bitter, entitled, arrogant, I had bad habits. But more than anything, I was a bad teammate.”

Love’s admission underscores how careers are often defined not just by stats or titles, but by relationships. As Rubio is now away from the NBA, Love’s words serve as a reminder that growth sometimes comes late, but accountability and empathy can still leave a lasting impact.