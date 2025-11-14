Looking back on the contract offer that eventually led to the Minnesota Timberwolves trading Kevin Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, there was a part of the story that few people knew. Spending the first six seasons of his career with the franchise that drafted him fifth overall in 2008, Love is a top-5 all-time Timberwolves player.

However, when the Timberwolves offered Love a four-year, $60 million extension instead of a five-year max, he crumpled up the deal, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, who shared the tidbit with the Zach Lowe Show.

Love’s eight-year tenure with the Cavs was the longest he’d ever played for one team, as the five-time All-Star is in his 18th NBA season. Alongside All-Stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Love helped the Cavs secure their first championship in 2016.

Timberwolves insiders’ scoop on landing their next star

Former Timberwolves forward Kevin Love never got the opportunity to compete in the postseason throughout the franchise’s rebuilding years. Nearly a decade removed from Love’s trade to the Cavs, the Timberwolves are coming off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. Should they be keeping an eye on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant?

It’s a question worth exploring, considering the tension between Morant and the Grizzlies’ coaching staff. Plus, the Timberwolves could use a starting point guard this season, as All-Star Anthony Edwards has taken on the role, as noted by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“There’s no real point guard on the roster. They’re asking Anthony Edwards to do it. They’re asking Julius Randle to do a lot of point forward stuff,” Krawczynski said. “They certainly have checked in with Memphis on Ja and just kind of trying to test the waters a little bit. I don’t get the sense that there’s anything real close.

But I do think when we get into late December and the Wolves are still kind of, again, treading water, and that point guard position still hasn’t been solidified, and they haven’t found ways to mitigate it. I do think that they could explore at least looking harder at Ja Morant.”

The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games and are 7-4 with the sixth-best record in the Western Conference.