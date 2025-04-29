On a historic night for the Cleveland Cavaliers, veteran center Tristan Thompson reached a significant milestone, joining LeBron James as the only player in franchise history to surpass 55 playoff victories. This achievement came during the Cavs' commanding 138–83 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4, completing a 4–0 sweep in their first-round playoff series. ​

Thompson's Enduring Legacy

Drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011, Thompson has been a consistent presence throughout his tenure.

Over 106 postseason games, he has averaged 6.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. His contributions were pivotal in Cleveland's 2016 NBA Championship run and continue to be invaluable in the team's current playoff pursuits.​

Cavs' Dominant Performance

The Cavaliers set the tone early in Game 4, establishing a 26-point lead in the first quarter and extending it to a 72–33 advantage by halftime—the third-largest halftime differential in NBA playoff history. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 22 points and five assists in under 25 minutes, while De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome added 19 and 18 points, respectively. The Cavaliers' defense stifled the Heat, forcing turnovers and dominating the boards, showcasing a comprehensive team effort.

Thompson played 12 minutes off the bench, contributing four points on 2-4 shooting, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. His performance exemplified his role as a reliable veteran presence, providing energy and stability during crucial moments.

Looking Ahead

With the sweep, the Cavaliers advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks series, currently led 3–1 by the Pacers. Thompson's veteran leadership and playoff experience will be invaluable as Cleveland continues its pursuit of another championship.​

Thompson's milestone serves as a testament to his dedication and impact on the Cavaliers' sustained success. As the team progresses in the playoffs, his presence both on and off the court remains a cornerstone of the Cavs' championship aspirations.