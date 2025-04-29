The Miami Heat are trying to stay alive as they entered Game 4 down 3-0 in the series. Unfortunately, Miami suffered a brutal first quarter against Cleveland that led to a perfect reaction from Tyler Herro.

The Heat ended the first quarter losing 43-17 to the Cavaliers. That's a 26-point differential that's incredibly difficult to come back from. During the game, cameras showed Herro looking upset on the sideline.

Tyler Herro and the Heat trail by 26 points to the Cavs after one quarter in an elimination game 😬 pic.twitter.com/zgORUVqyel — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Miami hasn't had the best luck in this series, as two of the three losses have been by 21 points or more. The way Game 4 is shaping up, that might be the case once again for Tyler Herro and the Heat.

It's been a tough go for Miami all season long. Not only did they trade Jimmy Butler away to the Golden State Warriors, but the Heat ended the regular season with a 37-45 record. Although they made it through the play-in tournament, the roster just doesn't have the firepower to keep up with the Cavaliers.

Regardless of how this series ends, the Heat are in line to have two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the Warriors not likely to receive a Top 10 pick after making the playoffs themselves, Miami will avoid losing that first-round selection in 2025. Ultimately, that's likely the best-case scenario for this franchise as the front office must find a way to improve the roster for next year.

One key piece the franchise can build around is Tyler Herro. He's been solid throughout most of his career and has stepped up big time since Butler's departure. The 25-year-old guard has had a career season, averaging 23.9 points (career-high), 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists (career-high) per game while owning a 47.2% field goal percentage and a 37.5% three-point percentage.

We'll see how the Heat handle the second half of this contest against the Cavaliers as Miami goes into halftime losing 72-33.