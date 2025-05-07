Donovan Mitchell is a man on a mission in Game 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. With the Cavs' back against the wall due to injuries to key players and the Pacers winning Game 1, Mitchell entered Game 2 with lots of expectations on him to have a big game to save Cleveland from going down a 2-0 series hole.

Perhaps nothing summed up that notion better than Mitchell's thunderous throwdown in the face of Pacers forward Pascal Siakam in the first half of Game 2.

DONOVAN MITCHELL JUST BAPTIZED PASCAL SIAKAM 🤯pic.twitter.com/NzxCT6szYD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old Mitchell was given a wide runway by Indiana's porous defense during that play. Mitchell got a screen just before he crossed the half-court line and found himself with all the space he could take advantage of to gather enough momentum for a strong finish at the rim.

By the time Mitchell reached the shaded area, there was really nothing much the Pacers could do to stop him from touching the sky. Well, Siakam tried to challenge Mitchell, but he only ended up getting put on a poster by the former Louisville Cardinals star.

Indiana center Myles Turner was also near the scene but not even his presence around the rim discouraged the six-time NBA All-Star from aggressively attacking the basket.

Mitchell knew going into Game 2 that he had to put the Cavs on his shoulders, especially with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter all ruled out for the contest because of injuries.

Mitchell also entered the game looking to atone for his inefficient offensive performance in Game 1, in which he needed 30 attempts from the field to get to 33 points. He also shot just 1-for-11 from behind the arc in the series opener.

Through his first five games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.6 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds.