The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to essentially wrap up their opening-round NBA playoffs series versus the Miami Heat on Saturday, as they attempt to build a historically insurmountable 3-0 lead. That should be much harder to attain without one of their All-Star guards, however. Darius Garland is out with a toe injury, per longtime Miami reporter Ira Winderman.

Valuable role player Sam Merrill will slide into the starting lineup in his place. Garland suffered a left toe sprain near the end of the Cavs' Game 2 win on Wednesday, an issue that hampered him late in the regular season. The Heat showed impressive fight in defeat, so they could have a decent shot at grabbing a W on their home floor.

Although the 25-year-old will be on the bench, his presence could still weigh heavy on his opponent, particularly Tyler Herro. Garland matter-of-factly claimed that the key to playing clean offensive basketball against pesky Miami is “picking on” the team's leading scorer. Herro snapped back and called Garland's own defense into question.

Fans were anxious to see this backcourt battle following the exchange, but it has been tabled for at least one contest. Nevertheless, Herro should feel extra motivated to make a statement in the Kaseya Center. The crowd are surely standing behind their All-Star during this must-win Game 3.

Cavs are looking at the big picture

The Cavaliers have championship aspirations this year, desperate to finally bring everything together in the postseason after underwhelming past showings. Despite their potent depth, they know those dreams cannot be realized unless Darius Garland is healthy.

While No. 10 tries to shake this lingering injury, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson is trusting Donovan Mitchell, Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, stalwart big man Jarrett Allen and a highly capable Cavs supporting cast to vanquish the Heat on the road. If he gets his way, his squad should gain valuable confidence moving forward.