Heading into their home matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on tired legs. After Cleveland's frustrating road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, they're on the second game of a back-to-back at home against Houston. The Rockets, meanwhile, are well-rested. Houston's last game was against Cleveland just a handful of days ago, with the Rockets winning 109-108.

This will be Cleveland's second and final matchup with Houston. Since both teams are in separate conferences, they only play each other twice a year. However, the Cavs will seek revenge, with the Rockets getting the first win. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with injuries, so health will play a factor in deciding the winner.

Who is on the injury report for the Rockets on the road in Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Houston will be without N'Faly Dante (NBA G League assignment), Jack McVeigh (NBA G League assignment), and Jabari Smith Jr. (hand).

Smith fractured a bone in his left hand, requiring surgery that will keep him out for four to eight weeks. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka announced the injury before a game against the Boston Celtics, saying Smith fractured a metacarpal in his left hand during the team's shootaround the morning before their battle with Boston.

While Houston has weathered the storm without Smith, Udoka said the Rockets miss the two-way forward‘s rebounding acumen.

“[Our] rebounding numbers have gone down,” said Udoka. “I think he was improved on the offensive glass, but also being a big body down there on the defensive glass. That has really hurt us.

“… That's a piece of what Jabari had really improved in, the versatility and the shooting. I think we're okay there, and we're making up for some of that in a different way, with the different pace that Amen plays with. But it just throws everything off a little bit, and the defensive glass has been the main thing that's showed so far.”

The Cavs will be missing several key players against Houston



For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without JT Thor and Luke Travers. Both players are on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be surprising. These players need on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something they don't regularly get with the Cavs.

The more concerning injuries are that Cleveland will be without Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee), and Caris LeVert (wrist). Okoro has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury for quite a while, sidelining him for two separate stretches. Okoro has now missed five straight games, and his next chance will come against the Detroit Pistons.

Not having Okoro available hurts Cleveland's defense, and not having Wade makes things even worse. Wade has emerged as a critical lynchpin for the Cavs on either end of the floor. He's showcased an ability to defend multiple positions and can hurt opposing defenses at the rim or on the perimeter.

To round things out, LeVert has now missed four straight games with a nagging wrist injury. LeVert is critical to Cleveland's bench, helping maintain the team's dynamic offensive flow and exposing flaws in opposing defenses. It could still be a while before he's back in the lineup. Max Strus and Ty Jerome will both continue to benefit from his ongoing absence.

Evan Mobley is back and will help with the battle on the glass

Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom for the Cavs injury-wise. After missing nearly ten days with a nagging calf injury, Cleveland superstar big man Evan Mobley will make his highly anticipated return against Houston.

“You worry about a calf always,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “But I trust Steve [Spiro] and his group, and obviously the back-and-forth [conversation] with Evan.”

While having Mobley will be a major defensive boost for Cleveland, he'll be even more important in the rebounding battle against Houston. Heading into this matchup, the Rockets lead the NBA in rebounding, first in offensive rebounding, and twelfth in defensive rebounding, just behind the Cavs.

“It’s group [effort], especially when they’re crashing five,” Atkinson said. “It’s not just the big guys that hurts; it’s a guard. … This is probably case No. 1. Team No. 1, you have to be aware of. If we give up 20 offensive rebounds again, it’s going to be a long night. So obviously, [that was the] No. 1 key on our scouting report.”