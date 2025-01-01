Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' resounding 122-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on New Year's Eve, Lakers head coach JJ Redick made a noteworthy observation highlighting the team's dominance this season.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Redick noted that teams need to play “close to perfect basketball” to have a chance at toppling Cleveland. Redick's comments ring true as the Cavaliers have had an astounding start tot he season.

The Cavaliers closed out 2024 with a 29-4 record, the league’s best heading into the new year. Against the Lakers, their performance once again showcased their formula for success. Jarrett Allen put up a season-high 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 26. Evan Mobley, who has greatly improved his play this season, contributed 20 points,

One key to Cleveland’s dominance has been its shooting from beyond the arc. Against Los Angeles, they nailed 18 three-pointers—continuing a remarkable streak of seven games with at least 18 triples.

Their adept three-point shooting under new head coach Kenny Atkinson has become a calling card for the Cavs and is a major reason they have remained undefeated (9-0) against Western Conference opponents this season. The win also marked Cleveland’s eighth straight victory, further solidifying their position as one of the league's best teams.

There were some flashes of brilliance for the Lakers, as LeBron James finished the game scoring 23 points, a day after his 40th birthday. Austin Reaves had a season-high 35 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Lakers. Anthony Davis added 28 points and 13 rebounds.

But the three-point disparity was glaring and certainly added to the Laker's troubles during the game. They shot 9/35, a woeful 25.7% from beyond the ark. While the Lakers were able to find success in transition and in the paint, Cleveland maintained control for the majority of the game.

The Cavaliers look to continue their success in the New Year as they play the Dallas Mavericks on January 3rd at 8:30 PM EST. Meanwhile, the Lakers will face off against the Portland Trailblazers on January 2nd at 10:30 PM EST.