The Cleveland Cavaliers will conclude their mini California trip with a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on New Year's Eve. It's time to ring in the New Year as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 70-54. Recently, the Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110, destroying them with a big first quarter. The Lakers are 7-3 over their past 10 games against the Cavaliers, including 4-1 over the past five games at Crypto.

Here are the Cavaliers-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Lakers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3 (-108)

Moneyline: -154

Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-112)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: SportsNet LA and FanDuel Sports Ohio

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are still the best team in the Eastern Conference and the NBA as they continue to string wins together, cementing themselves as a top contender for the NBA Title. While this will be on the tail end of a back-to-back, the Cavs have shown they can endure it.

When the Cavs beat the Lakers in the first game, they did it by jumping out to a monster lead in the first quarter thanks in part to 57.7 percent shooting, including 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they held the Lakers to 49.4 percent from the floor, including 21.4 percent from the triples. Their 14 steals helped force 20 turnovers from the Lakers.

Evan Mobley led the way in that game with 25 points while shooting 12 for 16 from the floor. Recently, he had been struggling, and opponents started leaving him open. Mobley showed why that was a mistake when he defeated the Denver Nuggets with a barrage of three-point shots.

Donovan Mitchell also did well in that game against the Lakers, scoring 24 points while shooting 10 for 20, including 4 for 10 from the triples. Likewise, Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 9 for 12 from the floor. Darius Garland finished that game with 12 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 5 for 14 from the field.

The momentum the Cavaliers sustained through the first quarter helped put the Lakers away early. This is more critical for the Cavs this time around, especially when they are playing on the second end of a back-to-back.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if their stars can continue to shoot the ball well and give the Cavs an early lead. Then, they must force the Lakers into making mistakes.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers finally traded D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith. This trade helped alleviate the Lakers of an extra guard spot and bring a new forward to the team. Finney-Smith will serve as the starting power forward in a move that helps bring LeBron James back to the point guard spot. What this does is allow James to resume the playmaker position he held when he led the Lakers to the NBA title in 2020.

The Lakers need to play significantly better this time around against the Cavaliers. Therefore, they must take better shots and avoid making mistakes. James scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13, while Anthony Davis had 22 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 9 for 17 in the loss to the Cavs earlier this season. However, James also turned the ball over six times, while Davis had four turnovers.

Austin Reaves was also ineffective, scoring seven points while shooting 2 for 7 and turning the ball over four times. Ultimately, he has shown what he can do when he is on his game. Rookie Dalton Knecht scored 18 points in that game while shooting 6 for 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from the triples. The Lakers need more from this duo, especially if they are to avoid falling behind early.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances and be solid from beyond the arc. Then, they must win the board battle and avoid turning it over.

Final Cavaliers-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 22-9 against the spread, while the Lakers are 15-16 against the odds. Moreover, the Cavs are 9-4 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 8-6 against the odds at home. The Cavaliers are 4-2 against the spread when they play the second of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 4-5 against the spread when they have a rest disadvantage.

The Cavaliers remain one of the best teams in the NBA. However, they have struggled against the Lakers in the past on the road, and I can see a similar story playing out. I got the Lakers covering the spread at home.

Final Cavaliers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +3 (-112)