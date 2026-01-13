Arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA this year has been the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently sit at 22-19 after a puzzling home loss to the Utah Jazz, who were coming off a 55-point shellacking at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets two nights earlier. The Cavs entered this year with legit NBA Finals aspirations on the heels of their historic 2024-25 season, but now, it appears they will have to fight just to make it out of the play-in zone.

One of the many Cavs who has been disappointing this year is De'Andre Hunter, whom the team acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at last year's trade deadline.

Recently, NBA insider Matt Moore broke down two trade destinations that Hunter's representation is reportedly interested in.

“…league sources have said the super agency has expressed interest in a Klutch-for-Klutch swap of De'Andre Hunter for Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent to the Lakers or to Charlotte for Miles Bridges,” reported Moore on the Hardwood Paroxysm Substack.

Article Continues Below

“There are variations of the deal that could get the Cavaliers under the second apron line, freeing them up to make other moves,” he noted.

Meanwhile, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that “Although there was some speculation around the holiday season that the Cavs could explore the market for De'Andre Hunter, that no longer appears to be a real scenario,” so it remains to be seen whether or not Hunter and his agency will get their reported wish.

Overall, the Cavs have largely the same team that nearly set a franchise record for wins a season ago and secured the top seed in the East, but injuries, underperformance, and a tendency to play down to competition have all kept the Cavs mired in mediocrity in the lowly Eastern Conference.

The Cavs will next take the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.