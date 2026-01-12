This week marks the halfway point of the 2025-26 NBA season. It also brings the final key date before the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline, as several players become trade-eligible with three weeks to go before all trades must be finalized. That is why this week's edition of the NBA power rankings shines the spotlight on all 30 teams across the league and intel to keep tabs on before the trade deadline.

While some teams will enter this year's trade market with a patient and methodical approach, others are watching the clock count down and their immediate championship window closing.

In the Western Conference, this second part pertains to the Golden State Warriors and both Los Angeles organizations — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. All three West playoff hopefuls are operating in the marketplace as true buyers at this year's trade deadline, but will they find the immediate impact player(s) they each need?

Over in the Eastern Conference, the team clearly facing the most pressure to make a significant addition at the trade deadline, and that has been rapidly gathering information around the NBA on various players before Feb. 5 is the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it clear to the Bucks that he wants to win and compete for a championship right now. Even though he continues to shut down all the trade chatter surrounding him and remains committed to Milwaukee, would missing the playoffs this season potentially change things for one of the most dominant players of this era in the prime of his career?

The NBA trade deadline is all about finding the right value and looking ahead to the future, for both buyers and sellers. Despite some organizations facing more pressure than others over the next three weeks, there is something to talk about for all 30 teams in the league, which is exactly what we are doing in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings.

1. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2025-26 Record: 27-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L1), vs. LAL (W16), at BOS (W5), at MIN (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (1/13), vs. MIL (1/15), vs. MIN (1/17)

It appears as if the San Antonio Spurs will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Although this young group, led by first-year head coach Mitch Johnson, has already exceeded expectations, especially with three wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs aren't in a spot where they will push hard to make themselves a championship-contending organization.

Instead, San Antonio will continue to construct their roster organically through the draft and player development. The Spurs don't face any pressure to make a move at this year's trade deadline, and it would be surprising if they did. Harrison Barnes and Kelly Olynyk are two veterans the organization values, and there's been a level of pushback regarding Jeremy Sochan's availability.

Sochan is in the final year of his rookie contract and has seemed to fall out of the nightly rotation, yet he is still looked at as a voice of reason on the bench and someone who instills toughness in the team. Expect the Spurs to continue trending upward in the Western Conference playoff picture.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2025-26 Record: 33-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L27), vs. UTA (W4/OT), at MEM (W1), vs. MIA (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (1/13), at HOU (1/15), at MIA (1/17)

Sam Presti and the Thunder move in the shadows a lot of times, especially near the trade deadline. The defending NBA champions remain the best team in the league record-wise, and no major shakeups are in store for this group. Those calling for Luguentz Dort to be traded or for the franchise to trade Isaiah Hartenstein for an upgrade won't get their wish.

The only potential move Oklahoma City may make before the trade deadline is consolidating some of their draft assets and trying to spread them out to future years. This is more likely to happen around the time of the 2026 NBA Draft in June, when teams know exactly where each of the 30 selections in the first round of the draft will fall.

3. Detroit Pistons (+1)

2025-26 Record: 28-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W31), vs. CHI (W15), vs. LAC (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (1/15), vs. IND (1/17)

Despite rumors existing about the Detroit Pistons possibly looking to capitalize on the success they've found during the first half of the season by making an all-in trade at the deadline, multiple league sources have pushed back against the Pistons going away from their core group. That includes key secondary talents like Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, and Isaiah Stewart.

Should this mentality change, keep a close eye on Trajan Langdon and this front office targeting Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans, even though the Pels continue to signal to teams that they aren't interested in trading the wing. Perhaps a utility guard like Ayo Dosunmu in Chicago, who can do a little bit of everything, would be the perfect fit for this team.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff values the addition of the veterans on his roster, like Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert this season, and the Pistons have exceeded expectations by miles by being nearly 20 games above .500 and at the top of the East standings.

With this said, there is still a possibility that Detroit searches the market for a perimeter-oriented threat and/or another playmaker behind Cade Cunningham. The Pistons own plenty of second-round picks, and they have a $14.1 million traded player exception from the Dennis Schroder sign-and-trade this offseason, which can be utilized to absorb a contract.

4. Denver Nuggets (+4)

2025-26 Record: 26-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W1/OT), at BOS (W4), vs. ATL (L23), vs. MIL (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (1/13), at DAL (1/14), vs. WAS (1/17), vs. CHA (1/18)

The Denver Nuggets have been hit hard by injuries this season, as all of their starters outside of Jamal Murray have missed extended time. Even so, the Nuggets have remained competitive and are finding ways to win games without Nikola Jokic, which is why this team faces no pressure to make any moves, if they could, before the trade deadline.

Although there has been some speculation about the team possibly considering the idea of moving Peyton Watson in the final year of his contract, he has been too valuable on the wing for Denver and can directly contribute to their championship push. The two names to keep an eye on in Denver are Zeke Nnaji and Julian Strawther.

Denver has long been looking to move Nnaji's contract, and perhaps they could do so for another impactful player in their rotation by attaching Strawther and their lone second-round pick in 2032. Should the Nuggets do anything, they'll look to move below the tax and add a low-contract frontcourt player for depth.

5. Boston Celtics (+1)

2025-26 Record: 24-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (W14), vs. DEN (L4), vs. TOR (W8), vs. SAS (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (1/12), at MIA (1/15), at ATL (1/17)

What will the Boston Celtics decide to do with Anfernee Simons, who is essentially acting as a $29 million trade exception? The Celtics certainly value Simons, and he has played well taking over Payton Pritchard's sixth-man role off the bench. Not to mention, Boston is right in the thick of things in the East and appears to be a real contending threat.

That is why there is no guarantee that the Celtics will even make a move at the trade deadline to unload Simons' contract and move further below the tax aprons or luxury tax altogether.

Brad Stevens is always seeking new ways to reinvent his team and put the Celtics in the best position to contend. Simons remains a big question mark as a result, and the Celtics are the sneakiest buyers on the market as a result. Daniel Gafford, Ivica Zubac, Robert Williams III, and Day'Ron Sharpe are key frontcourt talents connected to Boston recently.

This organization's focus is on winning over moving below certain cap lines. As a result, their possibilities of using Simons' expiring $29 million contract in the trade market are endless.

6. Houston Rockets (-3)

2025-26 Record: 22-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W3), at POR (L1), at POR (L6), at SAC (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (1/13), vs. OKC (1/15), vs. MIN (1/16), vs. NOP (1/18)

Fred VanVleet is not going anywhere despite suffering a torn ACL to begin the season. The Houston Rockets have also made it clear that they do not intend to trade second-year guard Reed Sheppard, which is why this team will look very similar after the trade deadline.

Addressing their backcourt and finding a stable facilitator is still something the Rockets need, but their problem is that they are $1.2 million away from their first apron hard cap and can't really make any moves. One idea that has been floated around league circles is bringing back Chris Paul in exchange for a minimum-contract player, yet it doesn't appear as if there is anything in the works between Houston and LA.

Tari Eason is certainly a question mark moving forward, as he will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. There have been mixed feelings about whether the Rockets still view him as highly as they have in previous seasons. In 21 games this season, 12 of which he's come off the bench for, Eason has averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range.

7. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 24-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L3), at MEM (W19), vs. NYK (W5), vs. WAS (W19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (1/13), at DET (1/15), at NYK (1/17)

After revamping their roster and trading Kevin Durant in the offseason, the Phoenix Suns have been the biggest surprise in the Western Conference. Jordan Ott has his team playing with intensity and physicality on defense, and Dillon Brooks has been having a career year on the offensive end of the court.

We know how aggressive Mat Ishbia likes to be, so will he put some pressure on his new front office to make a big move at the trade deadline? This seems unlikely, but the Suns have been searching the market to see if they can find a cheap forward upgrade, sources said. Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and Nick Richards all find themselves available, inching closer to the trade deadline.

Despite recent interest in Jalen Green, specifically from the Bucks, Phoenix holds no desire to discuss any trades involving the young guard. He should be returning soon from a hamstring injury and will act as a mid-season addition for this group.

8. New York Knicks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 25-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L31), vs. LAC (W12), at PHX (L5), at POR (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (1/14), at GSW (1/15), vs. PHX (1/17)

Since winning the third-ever NBA Cup in December, the New York Knicks have gone 7-7 and have been very inconsistent on both ends of the court. A lot of this has to do with Josh Hart being sidelined due to injury, but the Knicks' depth and bench have been challenged as of late.

Guerschon Yabusele was a key offseason addition who was expected to hold a big role off the bench, but that has not happened, and it appears the organization is open to moving him at the trade deadline. The Celtics, Nuggets, and Spurs were three teams that previously expressed interest in Yabusele last season.

Both Jose Alvarado and Saddiq Bey have been linked to the Knicks as of late, so perhaps New York can swing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

2025-26 Record: 26-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W28), vs. CLE (W9), at CLE (L12), vs. SAS (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (1/13), at HOU (1/16), at SAS (1/17)

The worst-kept secret around the NBA is that the Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to add a guard before the trade deadline. Coby White has been the key name associated with the Wolves, but his price of draft picks and young talent may be too steep for this organization to pay.

Jaden McDaniels is off limits in trade talks, and it is unlikely that the organization would move Naz Reid in the middle of the season. He is someone to keep a close eye on in the offseason, should the Timberwolves look to make a substantial roster upgrade then. It is also unlikely that the organization will trade Donte DiVincenzo, as he was a player that executive Tim Connelly pinpointed in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with New York last year.

Should Minnesota make a move at the trade deadline, which is by no means a guarantee at this point, Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham will be the players included in a package.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 22-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W4), at MIN (L9), vs. MIN (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (1/12), at PHI (1/14), at PHI (1/16)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only second-apron team in the league, and this makes it almost impossible to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline since they are unable to aggregate salaries. Although there was some speculation around the holiday season that the Cavs could explore the market for De'Andre Hunter, that no longer appears to be a real scenario.

All the rumors about the Cavs potentially changing up their core are also not plausible at this time. Koby Altman and his front office will address any potential issues with the core group in the offseason, and moves involving Darius Garland and/or Jarrett Allen will be made based on the team's performance in the postseason.

Before the trade deadline, the Cavs are evaluating what the market looks like and what players will be available. Lonzo Ball and Dean Wade are two trade candidates in Cleveland, as Wade is likely to be moved and would welcome a change of scenery with a larger role.

11. Toronto Raptors (+3)

2025-26 Record: 24-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W18), at CHA (W1), at BOS (L8), vs. PHI (W1/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (1/12), at IND (1/14), vs. LAC (1/16), at LAL (1/18)

Are the Toronto Raptors wanting to pull off a huge move once again at the trade deadline after acquiring Brandon Ingram last year? All the signals surrounding Toronto point in the direction of this organization operating as buyers, and it has become clear that Ochai Agbaji will be traded before Feb. 5. Whether or not others join him out the door is dependent on how aggressive the Raptors are.

Before he suffered a hand injury, Anthony Davis was a player the Raptors held internal discussions about pursuing. Domantas Sabonis, Ja Morant, and Trey Murphy III are other options this organization has also considered, sources said. The Raptors are clearly operating as buyers right now, and it appears as if the organization is more willing than ever before to move starting point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Jamal Shead has emerged as a key guard in head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotations, and Quickley's cap figure would be the key to this franchise making a key upgrade at the trade deadline. Early indications surrounding the Raptors also suggest they would be open to moving their first-round pick in this year's draft for an established win-now talent as well.

Toronto could wind up being the biggest buyer at the trade deadline.

12. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 23-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W8), at SAS (L16), vs. MIL (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (1/12), vs. ATL (1/13), vs. CHA (1/15), at POR (1/17), vs. TOR (1/18)

When you have Luka Doncic leading the league in scoring and in the prime of his career, you shouldn't want to waste any time surrounding him with championship-level talent to push for a title. Well, the Lakers have a lot of work to do if they are to be taken seriously in the playoffs, yet they face problems in terms of adding talent before the trade deadline.

Los Angeles has been seeking a key upgrade on the wing since the offseason, yet there simply isn't much of a market for two-way wings, which many teams are also pursuing. Although the Lakers hold significant interest in Pelicans wing Herb Jones, New Orleans is asking for more assets than Los Angeles has to offer.

Another problem the Lakers have is that there isn't a market for virtually any of their players, including Rui Hachimura on an expiring $18.2 million contract. With limited options out there, the only way to move some of their contracts, both expiring and non-expiring, would be attaching draft picks, which Los Angeles doesn't have many of.

It is very reasonable to believe that the Lakers will make a very small move at the trade deadline using the contract of either Gabe Vincent or Maxi Kleber before operating with an abundance of cap space in the offseason to shape their roster however they'd like. One player on the Lakers' target list who is worth mentioning is Daniel Gafford, but it's very hard to envision Dallas actually making this deal one year after sending Luka to Hollywood.

13. Golden State Warriors (+2)

2025-26 Record: 21-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L1), vs. MIL (W7), vs. SAC (W34), vs. ATL (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (1/13), vs. NYK (1/15), vs. CHA (1/17)

Jonathan Kuminga will be traded before the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. Whether or not the Golden State Warriors can get the exact value they want or the type of player on the wing they need is the question at hand. Michael Porter Jr., Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones are the Warriors' top three trade targets at this time, sources said.

While the Warriors would be open to moving two first-round picks for Murphy, Golden State is cognizant of needing to maintain future draft assets. Early signals from the Warriors are that they do not want to trade more than one first-round pick for Porter, especially since such a move would involve trading Kuminga and Moses Moody. Speaking of Moody, the Warriors are very open to trading him before the deadline, as he hasn't taken the step forward many in the front office had hoped for.

Porter appears to be at the top of the Warriors' list right now if they can land him for Kuminga, Moody, Buddy Hield, and a first-round pick. Whether this is adequate value for the Brooklyn Nets and whether that organization will even trade him over the next three weeks is the big question.

Should talks with the Nets fall through and neither Pelicans player is to be moved, expect the Warriors to pivot to secondary wing players and frontcourt talent. Players like Naji Marshall, Ayo Dosunmu, Haywood Highsmith, Daniel Gafford, Robert Williams III, Bobby Portis, and Dean Wade are all on the trade market and would be more affordable options for the Warriors outside of their top-three targets.

14. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 21-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L1/OT), vs. WAS (W21), at ORL (W12), at TOR (L1/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (1/12), vs. CLE (1/14), vs. CLE (1/16)

This has been a very up-and-down season for the Philadelphia 76ers so far, especially with Joel Embiid only playing in about half of the team's games and this group finding inconsistent production, outside of Tyrese Maxey, without Embiid.

The 76ers are currently $7 million above the luxury tax line, and it's not hard to imagine they will look to move below this, with Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.3 million) and Andre Drummond ($5 million) on expiring contracts.

Philadelphia very likely won't make a big move, but Daryl Morey always likes to get involved at the trade deadline. Finding a cheap guard for insurance and possibly replacing Drummond in the frontcourt are two believable pathways. Duop Reath from Portland, Jay Huff from Indiana, and Keon Ellis from Sacramento are three small-contract players worth keeping tabs on for the Sixers.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 15-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W1), at NYK (L12), at BKN (W16), at DET (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (1/12), vs. WAS (1/14), at TOR (1/16)

Steve Ballmer wants to win right now with the group the LA Clippers have, and both Lawrence Frank and Tyronn Lue are on the same page as well. After winning nine of their last 11 games, it's become clear that the Clippers will operate as buyers and will not be parting ways with their three core players of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac.

Now, the question becomes how the Clippers believe they can manage to make a sizeable upgrade to be real threats in the West with no valuable player contracts or draft picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Brown, and Chris Paul remain the three most likely players to be traded from Los Angeles before the deadline, and John Collins' $26.5 million expiring salary could be utilized for a potential bigger move if the Clippers wanted to get involved for Michael Porter Jr.

Los Angeles has been linked to guards like Collin Sexton, Coby White, and Anfernee Simons since the offseason.

16. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

2025-26 Record: 20-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L18), vs. NOP (W17), at DEN (W23), at GSW (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (1/13), at POR (1/15), vs. BOS (1/17)

It is clear that the Atlanta Hawks are better off without Trae Young, given how they have prioritized athleticism and defensive versatility in their young core. Trading Young has opened up options for Onsi Saleh and his front office, as they have plenty of flexibility to make more trades or wait until the offseason to continue revamping their roster around Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels.

Anthony Davis was a prime trade candidate for the Hawks, but that no longer appears to be the case after he suffered a hand injury that may need surgery. Maybe Atlanta pivots to Gafford next to Davis in Dallas' frontcourt, or maybe they hold onto Kristaps Porzingis for the rest of the season. If you want a home-run idea, Jaren Jackson Jr. would be the Hawks' ideal trade target, but Memphis has no desire to trade him.

The only certainty in Atlanta is that they won't be trading their first-round swap from New Orleans/Milwaukee, which could end up being the No. 1 overall pick in June.

17. Miami Heat (-5)

2025-26 Record: 20-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L28), at CHI (PPD) , at IND (L24), at OKC (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (1/13), vs. BOS (1/15), vs. OKC (1/17)

Although there have been mixed reports about what exactly the Miami Heat can do with Terry Rozier's expiring $26.6 million contract, the organization is continuing to operate as if they can utilize his contract in trade talks before Feb. 5.

Combining Rozier's contract with Simone Fontecchio gives the Heat about $35 million to play with in expiring salary, and this organization is still holding onto its draft assets and recent picks in search of a star player. Could that wind up turning into a buy-low play for Morant before the trade deadline?

Whatever the Heat decide to do, they will very likely remain below the tax this season.

18. Orlando Magic (-2)

2025-26 Record: 22-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (L8), at BKN (W1/OT), vs. PHI (L12), vs. NOP (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (1/15)*, vs. MEM (1/18)^

*Game played in Berlin | ^Game played in London

The only thing holding the Orlando Magic back right now is injuries. Paolo Banchero missed games with a groin injury earlier this season, and as soon as he returned, Franz Wagner went down with an ankle injury. On top of their two stars missing time, the Magic have also been without Jalen Suggs due to multiple ailments.

Until we see this group at full strength, it's hard to pinpoint exactly what they need. Not to mention, Orlando is always silent in trade talks, so nobody ever knows what they are planning to do.

With four big contracts already on their roster, all the Magic can basically do is look to flip Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, and/or Jett Howard into some sort of key talent on an expiring-like contract. Orlando already has over $200 million on their books for the 2026-27 season, so that is why it won't be taking back any salary past the 2025-26 season should they make a trade.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 19-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W20), vs. HOU (W1), vs. HOU (W6), vs. NYK (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (1/13), vs. ATL (1/15), vs. LAL (1/17), at SAC (1/18)

As always, the Portland Trail Blazers are listening to any offers coming their way at this year's trade deadline.

Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III continue to be on the trade block, but Portland is not actively searching for ways to move Grant. The Blazers would be comfortable retaining the veteran and having him continue to produce in his secondary role moving forward if they don't get an offer they like.

20. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 17-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W1), vs. PHX (L19), vs. OKC (L1), vs. BKN (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (1/15)*, vs. ORL (1/18)^

*Game played in Berlin | ^Game played in London

Since his heated argument in the locker room with Tuomas Iisalo and the Grizzlies' coaching staff, Ja Morant hasn't been happy with the organization. Although he loves the city of Memphis, things are trending in the direction of Morant and the franchise wanting a fresh start. That is why multiple league executives believe Morant, who has yet to formally ask for a trade, has signaled to GM Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies that he wants to be traded.

The Grizzlies won't give up Ja without getting some sort of value in return, whether that be draft picks or young talent. It is hard to imagine any team will be willing to give up both, especially considering Trae Young just got traded for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert with no draft picks attached.

Despite the focus being on Morant, many teams continue to monitor Jaren Jackson Jr.'s long-term status with the organization, as reported on ClutchPoints in November. Memphis wants Jackson to be the focus of their future, but will he want to stick around if Morant is traded and the organization begins to rebuild?

21. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 17-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L7), at LAL (W4), at DEN (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (1/13), at SAS (1/15)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has put pressure on the Bucks' front office to make a move, and GM Jon Horst has been searching across the league with his staff to make a big splash before the trade deadline. The only problem is that this organization doesn't have any first-round picks that can be traded other than their pick in 2031, and they have no valuable trade assets.

It is hard to envision a scenario where Milwaukee could end up with Morant, despite reported interest from the Bucks, but who knows at this point? For Zach LaVine, the Bucks probably wouldn't have to attach their draft pick since they would be helping the Sacramento Kings get out of that contract.

Any move the Bucks potentially make will likely involve multiple teams, with the Bucks attempting to get extra value for Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis from a third or fourth team. LaVine, Porter Jr., and Grant are the three names linked the most to Milwaukee, but don't be surprised if Horst works his magic for someone else. After all, nobody saw the Bucks getting Myles Turner this past offseason.

22. Chicago Bulls (-4)

2025-26 Record: 18-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L14), at DET (L15), vs. MIA (PPD) , vs. DAL (W18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (1/13), vs. UTA (1/14), at BKN (1/16), vs. BKN (1/18)

Although Coby White has generated a ton of interest on the trade market, the Chicago Bulls have yet to indicate that they are strongly considering trading him. The same can be said for Ayo Dosunmu, who recently voiced his opinion of being open to staying with Chicago in the final year of his contract and looking ahead to free agency.

Many expect the Bulls to be the biggest sellers in the East this season, which makes sense given their position as a play-in team with no clear direction. Then again, there are also some who see them utilizing their expiring contracts to possibly buy low on a former All-Star like Zion Williamson.

Chicago does have some options before the trade deadline because of all the expiring money they possess. Speaking of which, Nikola Vucevic, who is on an expiring $21.4 million contract, is a player that Billy Donovan and the organization value. It wouldn't be surprising if they held onto Vuc and looked to extend the veteran on a smaller, team-friendly contract in free agency.

23. Charlotte Hornets (+2)

2025-26 Record: 14-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (W27), vs. TOR (L1), vs. IND (L2), at UTA (W55)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (1/12), at LAL (1/15), at GSW (1/17), at DEN (1/18)

LaMelo Ball is expected to remain with the Charlotte Hornets through the end of the 2025-26 season, league sources told ClutchPoints. After that, his future will be discussed internally, and it's reasonable to believe that the Hornets will seek his eventual replacement in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is filled with young, athletic talents in the backcourt.

Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel represent the future of this organization, and the Hornets are open to hearing potential deals involving anyone outside these two players. Collin Sexton has generated the most interest in Charlotte to this point.

The Clippers, Timberwolves, Pistons, and Bucks have previously been mentioned as suitors for Sexton. The Raptors have also recently been mentioned in league circles as well for the Hornets guard should Toronto explore paths to trading Immanuel Quickley before Feb. 5.

24. Utah Jazz (+2)

2025-26 Record: 13-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L20), at OKC (L4/OT), vs. DAL (W2), vs. CHA (L55)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (1/12), at CHI (1/14), at DAL (1/15), at DAL (1/17)

The Utah Jazz, barring a drastic change in philosophy, will not be trading Lauri Markkanen this season, sources said. This organization expects to take a step forward during the 2026-27 season, and Markkanen is still viewed as the All-Star-level talent who can lead this team into the future alongside emerging star guard Keyonte George.

Although the Jazz have received plenty of interest in Walker Kessler, he, too, is expected to remain on the roster past the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Whether or not the Jazz extend Kessler or look to work out a sign-and-trade in free agency is yet to be determined.

25. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 14-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W2), at UTA (L2), at CHI (L18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (1/12), vs. DEN (1/14), vs. UTA (1/15), vs. UTA (1/17)

With Anthony Davis injured, all eyes turn to Daniel Gafford, as he is the likeliest Dallas Mavericks player to be moved before the trade deadline. Gafford has generated a wide array of interest across the league in both conferences.

Since the Mavs basically have no incentive to win anymore with Davis injured and Kyrie Irving reportedly not coming back before the All-Star break, it makes sense to trade players while their value is high. Trading Gafford should allow Dallas to add a draft pick, and trading Naji Marshall could accomplish this as well, since the market for wings is weak.

This is Cooper Flagg's team now, and the Mavericks will hope to land another top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery.

26. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 11-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L1/OT), vs. LAC (L16), at MEM (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (1/12), at NOP (1/14), vs. CHI (1/16), at CHI (1/18)

What the Nets decide to do with Michael Porter Jr. may have the greatest impact on this year's trade landscape. Aside from how his availability impacts teams like the Warriors and Bucks, Porter possibly being moved sets the market for what everyone else's price may be.

Even though there is clear interest from Golden State and Milwaukee, both of which have talked with Brooklyn since the start of 2026, the Nets have yet to signal that they are truly willing to move the 27-year-old forward in the midst of his career year. Sean Marks and his front office won't even consider any trade without a valuable first-round pick, but the inclusion of said draft assets doesn't mean the Nets will trade Porter.

This organization expects to be competitive and take a step forward during the 2026-27 season, which is why there is a level of hesitance to trade Porter, a player who could continue to lead them in the right direction. Just because trade interest exists doesn't mean the Nets will or have to give Porter up right now.

As for Nic Claxton, the Nets are of the same mindset in terms of wanting discussions to start with a clear first-round pick and players of value who can put the team in a position to grow. That is why the Nets are selective sellers.

27. Indiana Pacers (+3)

2025-26 Record: 8-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L4), at CHA (W2), vs. MIA (W24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (1/12), vs. TOR (1/14), vs. NOP (1/16), at DET (1/17)

Like many others, the Indiana Pacers have registered interest in Daniel Gafford, who would be a good fit in the Pacers' frontcourt since he is a rim-running big man. Gafford would fit in well next to Pascal Siakam, and he would help the Pacers get back on track during the 2026-27 season once Tyrese Haliburton is back from his Achilles injury.

Several teams are keeping an eye on what the Pacers decide to do with Bennedict Mathurin, who will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. Mathurin, who is sidelined for a handful of weeks with a thumb injury, is a very athletic 23-year-old wing scorer who can provide a lot of value to any team in need of a growing, dynamic scoring option.

The Pacers don't seem interested in paying him long-term money, which is why trading Mathurin for value right now would be in Indiana's best interest. Should they retain Mathurin, he will be a prime sign-and-trade candidate in the summer.

28. Sacramento Kings (+1)

2025-26 Record: 9-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L2), at GSW (L34), vs. HOU (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (1/12), vs. NYK (1/14), vs. WAS (1/16), vs. POR (1/18)

The Kings would like to trade Zach LaVine and Malik Monk if possible before Feb. 5. Scott Perry and Sacramento's front office are said to be prioritizing financial flexibility and don't want to find themselves in a situation where they are stuck with long-term contracts again.

Jonathan Kuminga remains the Kings' top target before the trade deadline, as they have held interest in the Warriors' forward since the offseason. Any scenario to land Kuminga would involve other teams outside of just Golden State, as the Dubs hold no interest in any of the Kings' players besides Keon Ellis.

Speaking of Ellis, he has generated plenty of interest around the league from teams attempting to buy low on defensive-minded perimeter players. However, the Kings don't hold interest in trading Ellis unless they can obtain a first-round pick, which is unlikely to happen. The best the Kings could likely get is an assortment of second-round assets for Ellis.

29. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

2025-26 Record: 9-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L8), at ATL (L17), at WAS (W21), at ORL (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (1/13), vs. BKN (1/14), at IND (1/16), at HOU (1/18)

There are several teams around the league interested in both Murphy and Jones despite the Pelicans continuing to signal that they don't want to trade either player. Still, league executives insist this is due to the Pelicans not receiving enough value and the asking price they have set for both players: two first-round picks for Jones and three first-round picks for Murphy, plus additional assets in the form of young talent.

Whether the Pelicans stand firm on their asking price is a key question we won't know the answer to until the trade deadline.

As for the rest of the Pelicans' roster, Alvarado and Bey continue to draw interest from playoff-contending teams. Jordan Poole has no suitors on the trade market at this time, and the Pels should be getting Dejounte Murray back in the coming weeks. How he plays to close out the 2025-26 season could help him create a trade market for himself entering the offseason.

The Pelicans are said to be searching for a way to add a 2026 first-round pick and have been communicating with playoff teams expected to land in the 20-30 region of the draft.

30. Washington Wizards (-3)

2025-26 Record: 10-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W8), at PHI (L21), vs. NOP (L21), at PHX (L19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (1/14), at SAC (1/16), at DEN (1/17)

Trae Young is now a member of the Washington Wizards, and his arrival signals that the Washington Wizards are ready to start taking steps forward. However, the Wizards still want to be cautious this season and retain their draft pick, which is owed to the Knicks if it isn't inside the top eight.

The Wizards will do everything they can to make sure they finish inside the bottom eight of the standings to add another high-level prospect at the top of the draft.

As far as the trade deadline goes, the Wizards are open to helping facilitate trades for draft assets. The Wizards would have no problems trading Khris Middleton or Malaki Branham, and Marvin Bagley III could generate some interest as a productive secondary big man on a minimum contract.