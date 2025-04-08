Kevin Durant is expected to be on the move during the offseason. With the Phoenix Suns expected to miss the playoffs this year, coupled with his ankle sprain, chances are good that his days as a Sun are numbered. Since leaving the Golden State Warriors, Durant has suffered several playoff exits, as a championship as become elusive.

If Durant wants to take his talents elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks would be an interesting decision. He not only gets to reunite with an old friend, but also an opportunity to save the franchise, which should help silence his doubters as well.

Mavericks' trade proposal for Kevin Durant

Mavericks receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Jaden Hardy, 2025 First Round Draft Pick, and 2027 First Round Draft Pick

The Mavericks were one of the teams at the forefront of the trade deadline. However, they weren't exactly on the favorable end of the deal, having controversially traded 25-year-old Luka Doncic in exchange for an older and injury-riddled Anthony Davis. With the Mavericks currently scrambling to appease their fans, Nico Harrison and the front office have put themselves in a pressure-packed situation that could only be resolved by winning a championship.

And the best way to put out the fire is to maximize their current duo of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. To supplant them, getting a superstar like Kevin Durant should elevate them back into the championship conversation.

It isn't going to be easy to manufacture a deal with the Suns, given that they're a second-apron team with the highest payroll in the NBA. Nonetheless, the Mavs could go all-in by piecing together a package headlined by four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

The package also features young players Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Jaden Hardy to go along with a pair of first-round draft picks. It's worth noting that back at the trade deadline, the Suns were looking for first-round picks and a young player for Durant. Furthermore, Washington and Powell should beef up Phoenix's depleted frontcourt, while Martin will be a reliable two-way player who could fit alongside the Suns' new big three.

With Durant looking to end his championship drought, it's only natural that he's going to aim to take his talents to a legitimate contender. Although the Mavericks are currently a borderline playoff team, they still have enough star power to lure him to Dallas. The idea of teaming up with a monster center in AD and reuniting with Irving should be an enticing proposition. If healthy, this new trio has all the tools to bring home a championship.

Mavericks form a formidable Big 3

There's no question that a trio of Durant, Davis, and Irving would be an ultimate win-now move. Although age and injuries are catching up, these players have proved that they are still elite players if they stay healthy enough on the court. While the previous partnership in Brooklyn between Irving and Durant was disappointing, the addition of Davis into the equation ultimately alters the variables.

Davis, as the third option, might be a better fit compared to the likes of James Harden and Ben Simmons. The 6-foot-10 center is capable of making a major impact even without the ball consistently in his hands. In addition to this, this trio will probably enjoy a younger and hungrier supporting cast led by Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Max Christie.

But more importantly, all three players already have sufficient experience under their belt, having already won championships. At this stage in their careers, Durant, Irving, and Davis are keen on adding another championship ring to their collection before Father Time catches up for good.

Future of the Phoenix Suns

By now, everyone has realized that the Sun's big three of Durant, Booker, and Beal aren't working. Outside of the big three, Phoenix doesn't have enough wiggle room to upgrade its roster. Moreover, with Beal owning a no-trade clause and Booker groomed to be the franchise's future face, it only makes sense for the franchise to part ways with Durant. But should they deal with the Mavs, they will get a decent return that will allow them to prepare for the future.

Parting ways with Durant should give the Suns some much-needed breathing room. While Thompson is the most decorated player of the haul, the real prize will be young players Hardy, Prosper, and the two first-round draft picks. Having the draft picks should help replenish the franchise's depleted draft capital. On the other hand, Hardy and Prosper have the tools to develop into key rotational pieces.

Nonetheless, having three elite shooters on one team should also be interesting. Thompson, Booker, and Beal on the floor together would terrorize opponents from deep. At the same time, Washington, Martin, and Powell are still role players capable of doing the dirty work to keep the Suns competitive enough.