The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center. Anthony Davis is doubtful on the team's injury report due to a left adductor strain.

Here's everything we know about Davis' injury and playing status vs. the Nets.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Nets

Davis has been sidelined since injuring his adductor during his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8. The star big man posted 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting with 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks before sustaining the injury during the third quarter of a 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets. He had been dealing with an abdominal injury with the Lakers before joining Dallas in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

A doubtful tag indicates Davis is nearing a return from a six-week absence, although he's unlikely to play vs. the Nets.

The Mavericks are fighting to qualify for the Western Conference play-in tournament. Dallas holds the same record as the Phoenix Suns, who are in 10th place by way of a tiebreaker. Jason Kidd's squad has lost seven of its last nine games after star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Meanwhile, the Nets have lost 13 of their last 15 games. Brooklyn is tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the draft lottery standings and one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors with 12 remaining. Jordi Fernandez's squad will be without starting point guard D'Angelo Russell (right ankle soreness) on Monday.

So, regarding whether Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the Mavericks superstar appears unlikely to suit up. However, his upgraded status indicates he should return at some point during Dallas' four-game road trip.

Mavericks injury report

Anthony Davis: Doubtful – Left Adductor; Strain

Dante Exum: Out – Left Hand; Fracture

Daniel Gafford: Out – Right Knee; Sprain

Kyrie Irving: Out – Left Knee; Sprain/ACL tear

Dereck Lively II: Out – Right Ankle; Stress fracture

Caleb Martin: Out – Right Hip; Strain

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out – Right Wrist; Surgery

Brandon Williams: Probable – Low Back; Tightness

Nets injury report

Reece Beekman: Out – G League – Two-Way

Tyson Etienne: Out – G League – Two-Way

Tisab Evbuomwan: Out – G League – Two-Way

De'Anthony Melton: Out – Left Knee; ACL Tear

D'Angelo Russell: Out – Right Ankle; Soreness

Cam Thomas: Out – Left Hamstring; Strain

Dariq Whitehead: Out – G League – On Assignment

Ziaire Williams: Available – Right Hamstring; Tightness