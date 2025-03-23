ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Monday's NBA slate as we see the first game of this upcoming cross-conference series. The Dallas Mavericks (34-37) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (23-48) in the first meeting between these two clubs on the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Nets prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently eleventh in the Western Conference, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot. They most recently beat the Detroit Pistons 123-117, but they've gone a poor 2-8 over their last 10 games. They'll look for key wins against Brooklyn with two meetings in the next week.

The Brooklyn Nets are thirteenth in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling to the Indiana Pacers 108-103. They've been spiraling downward with a 2-13 record over their 15 games and they're already looking forward to a fresh start in the new season. They'll hope for just their twelfth home win of the season.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks haven't done much for their playoff chances over the last 10 games as they're struggling to find reliable scoring options without Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis. However, Davis is trending in the right direction and while he may not be available during this particular game, he's making the trip for the four-game road stand and could see a return knowing what's at stake in the final 10 games of the season. Expect the Mavericks to come out the gate hot as they look to build a lead against the Nets.



This is of course piled onto the fact that Derek Lively and Daniel Gafford are much both further from a potential return than Davis, so it'll be interesting to see how the Mavericks continue to fare without a true center. Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up with a season-high 31 points in their last win over the Pistons and PJ Washington has continued to be a reliable option for this team with his all-around scoring skills.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are not ending this season on a positive note, but they definitely have a chance to upset this Mavericks team considering how depleted they are at the center position. This will prove to be an advantageous matchup for Nic Claxton as he's notched double-digit rebounding totals in three of his last five games. Expect him to have another big day rebounding the ball in this one as a lopsided total in that department could be the key to Brooklyn's success. Cameron Johnson will also have to be lights-out from three to combat Mavericks' sharpshooters like Klay Thompson.

Trendon Watford had his best game as a Net with a game-high 26 points during their last loss to Indiana, but it's promising to see players like him step up in these final 10 games and prove their worth for next season. They also did a great job to lead a solid rebounding team like the Pacers in their last game, so expect the difference to come on the boards for the Nets.

Final Mavericks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are in a much more dire spot with their Playoff hopes on the line. They'll need to perform during this final stretch and the return of Anthony Davis could be the jolt they need to stay alive. The Nets, on the other hand, are already turning the page towards next season and giving more of their bench players opportunities to gain minutes in these final games.

With the Mavericks being so depleted inside the paint, Nic Claxton is going to make a big difference for the Nets with his dominant rebounding. He also does a great job of going back up with the ball after offensive rebounds, so expect him to see some work from the free throw line as well.

The Nets have also gone an impressive 39-31 ATS this season and while their 11-22 home record isn't great, this is arguably the worst version of the Mavericks they'll see this season. Let's roll with the underdogs and the points during this game.

Final Mavericks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +1 (-110)