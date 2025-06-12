The Dallas Mavericks should be heaving a sigh of relief, after it was announced that they won the NBA Draft Lottery for the first time in league history. After engaging in a controversial trade that saw them ship away franchise star Luka Doncic, Dallas can make its first step towards redemption by using the top lottery pick of the 2025 NBA Draft to take Cooper Flagg.

Throughout league history, the Mavericks have selected some great talent through the draft. Given that they will be selecting with the highest pick, it's worth looking back at how the franchise has fared. Here are the Dallas Mavericks' 10 best lottery picks in history, ranked.

1. Jason Kidd – 1994

Jason Kidd is the best lottery pick selected by the Dallas Mavericks. Drafted with the second overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft, Kidd went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year. While his initial tenure in Dallas was cut short, a more mature Kidd reunited with the Mavs 12 years later. He played an instrumental role in helping the franchise capture its first championship banner.

2. Robert Traylor – 1998

Although Robert Traylor didn't exactly live up to the bill as a first rounder, he ranks second on this list primarily because the Mavs swapped him for German star and ninth overall pick Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki carried the franchise for several seasons that included two Finals appearances, highlighted by a historic championship run in 2011.

3. Trae Young – 2018

While it was a predraft arrangement with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young turned out to be a star for Atlanta. Nonetheless, the Mavericks still drafted him with the fifth overall pick to attain the services of Slovenian sensation and third overall pick Luka Doncic. As the face of the Mavs, Luka broke several records while helping Dallas secure another Finals berth in 2024 before the infamous blockbuster trade a season later.

4. Cason Wallace – 2023

In another win-win trade, Cason Wallace was originally selected by Dallas with the 10th overall pick before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dereck Lively II, who was the 12th overall pick. While Wallace would go on to be a major contributor for the Thunder, Lively would become the perfect fit alongside Doncic as a premiere lob threat and rim protector.

5. Detlef Schrempf – 1985

Before Nowitzki, the first German big man that the Mavericks got was Detlef Schrempf. The eighth overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft played off the bench in a Mavs uniform. However, his true potential was realized with the Indiana Pacers and the Seattle Supersonics, where he earned three All-Star Game appearances. Schrempf was also a two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner.

6. Jamal Mashburn – 1993

A lethal scorer out of Kentucky, it wasn't surprising that the Dallas Mavericks selected Jamal Mashburn with the fourth overall pick at the 1993 NBA Draft. Although Dallas was still a cellar dweller, Mashburn injected some offensive firepower, becoming a part of the All-Rookie First Team. At the latter part of his career, he eventually made one All-Star Game appearance and an All-NBA Third Team.

7. Roy Tarpley – 1986

Many believed that Roy Tarpley was the missing piece for Dallas to take their game to the next level. In fact, the seventh overall pick even won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year thanks to his ability to efficiently post double-doubles. However, Tarpley failed to fulfill his potential after getting caught up in substance abuse, leading to his NBA ban. As a result, he ranks quite low in this list.

8. Jim Jackson – 1992

Selected with the fourth overall pick at the 1992 NBA Draft, Jim Jackson was no doubt a blue-chip talent. He was a certified star out of Ohio State. But while he was a force to be reckoned with on offense, Jackson was a huge locker room headache due to his attitude problems. As a result, it only took five seasons for the Mavericks to part ways with him for good.

9. Kelly Olynyk – 2013

Kelly Olynyk was the Mavericks' lottery pick at the 2013 NBA Draft, selecting him 13th overall before trading him to the Boston Celtics for Lucas Nogueira and two second-round picks. While the Mavs came away with nothing, Olynyk did turn out to have a respectable NBA career.

The Canadian big man out of Gonzaga continues to be a veteran presence and reliable stretch four in the league. He would've ranked higher in this list. However, it's quite eyebrow raising that the Mavericks selected him over two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

10. Dennis Smith Jr. – 2017

Dennis Smith Jr. barely made it in this list thanks to his exciting first two years in the NBA. Equipped with crazy athleticism and explosiveness around the rim, the ninth overall pick had tremendous upside initially. In fact, he even took All-Rookie Second Team honors while finishing fifth at the NBA Rookie of the Year race. However, injuries and limitations on offense kicked off his decline in the NBA as early as his third season.