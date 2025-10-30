DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were dealt an early blow against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, as Anthony Davis exited the game in the first quarter with an apparent injury. At the half, Davis was officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to lower left leg soreness. However, the Mavs were able to hold on and defeat the Pacers 107-105. Klay Thompson continued to struggle on Wednesday night, though.

The 35-year-old entered the matchup averaging just 9.0 points on 34.2 percent field goal and 28.6 percent three-point shooting. The situation did not get any better against the Pacers, as the future Hall of Famer scored only five points while shooting 2-10 on his field goal attempts. He also connected on just one of his six three-point shots.

“He’s gotta keep shooting, he’s a shooter,” Jason Kidd said of Thompson after the game. “He’s been in this league for a long time. For him, it’s to continue to take these looks. He’s getting great looks, they are just not going down for him right now.”

Article Continues Below

At the end of the day, Thompson is going to receive the benefit of the doubt. He is a four-time champion and one of the greatest shooters the game of basketball has ever seen. Fans are beginning to grow impatient, however. With Max Christie shooting the ball well, one has to wonder if Thompson is a lock to remain in the starting rotation all season.

Whether he is or not, Thompson will always be known for his electric three-point shooting prowess. The Mavs may need to make a difficult decision if he continues to struggle this year, though.

The Mavericks officially finished their homestand with a 4-1 record. Dallas' next game will be played on Saturday in Mexico City against the Detroit Pistons.