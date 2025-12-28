Things got heated during the Philadelphia Eagles’ 29–20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 16, leading the NFL to fine Philadelphia guard Tyler Steen twice on Saturday for his role in a late-game altercation. The incident occurred with 4:26 remaining in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium and resulted in multiple ejections and a total of six fines handed out by the league.

The league fined Steen twice, issuing two separate fines of $8,435 each, totaling $16,870, one for unnecessary roughness under the category of striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing, and the other for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was ruled to have swung at an opponent. Despite the double fine and his in-game ejection, Steen avoided a suspension, meaning he is eligible to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Steen, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has started all 15 games for the Eagles in 2025 due to injuries along the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, his 71.8 overall grade ranks 17th among 78 qualified guards. He remains in the third year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract.

The confrontation broke out after Philadelphia converted a two-point attempt following a late touchdown that pushed their lead to 29–10. The two-point conversion was successful, with Saquon Barkley finishing the play. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni later explained that, based on their research, he wanted to extend the lead to 19 points instead of 18, ensuring Washington would need two touchdowns, two two-point conversions, and a field goal to tie the game.

The scuffle began when Commander's safety Will Harris grabbed Philadelphia wide receiver Darius Cooper’s facemask during the conversion play. Harris was fined $11,593 for the facemask violation. Cooper did not receive a fine.

Steen became involved while defending Cooper and was ultimately ejected, along with Washington defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and safety Quan Martin. Kinlaw received the largest fine of the week for the incident at $20,288 for swinging at an opponent. Martin was fined $11,572 for unnecessary roughness, and cornerback Mike Sainristil was assessed a $9,725 fine for striking. In total, Washington players accounted for more than $50,000 in fines.

Through the end of Week 16, the NFL had enumerated 38,142 plays, with 322 resulting in fines. Only 27 plays league-wide in Week 16 led to fines, and this Eagles–Commanders two-point attempt was the only single play that produced six fines.

The two teams will meet again in Week 18 in Philadelphia on Jan. 4.