The NBA Draft kicked off on Wednesday night with Adam Silver getting an earful from a fan. As the NBA commissioner walked up to the podium to announce the Dallas Mavericks' pick, one fan called him out. Cameras caught the fan saying that the NBA Draft lottery was rigged in favor of Nico Harrison and the Mavericks. Despite their comments, Cooper Flagg is still on his way to Dallas.

After Harrison shocked the NBA world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season, the Mavericks' general manager has been berated by fans. The draft lottery was just the cherry on top. Dallas jumped up from the 11th pick to No. 1, putting them in position to take Flagg.

Fans took to X to react to what the fan said to Silver. Many agreed that the lottery was rigged in Harrison's favor.

“Silver getting booed for rigging the draft LMAOO,” one fan posted.

“*Adam Silver walks out* “DALLAS WAS RIGGED” It’s officially draft night,” another account said.

“NOT THE DALLAS IS RIGGED SHOUTOUT AND THE BOOS WHEN ADAM SILVER CAME OUT I LOVE MAVERICKS FANS SO MUCH!!!” one fan said.

“A fan screamed DALLAS WAS RIGGED before Cooper Flagg got drafted,” one account posted, along with video.

A fan screamed DALLAS WAS RIGGED before Cooper Flagg got drafted

“Dallas getting the number 1 pick after losing Luka proves the NBA draft is rigged. 1.8% chance … yeah right,” one fan observed.

Mavericks fans are still upset with Harrison after he traded Doncic away. However, they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic this season.

Flagg joins a lineup that puts him alongside Anthony Davis at the beginning of the season. When Kyrie Irving, who re-signed with Dallas yesterday, returns, the Mavericks become a true threat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be the favorites to represent the Western Conference in next year's NBA Finals. However, experts believe that the addition of Flagg to Dallas' roster makes them the defending champion's biggest challenger.

Silver faces as much scrutiny for the draft lottery as anyone. However, he has not said anything and welcomed Flagg to the NBA in a Mavericks hat. However, well the rookie plays, though, he might never do enough to take Harrison off the hook.