An emotionally distressing week for Dallas Mavericks fans got even more challenging during Saturday's home matchup against the Houston Rockets. Although Anthony Davis dazzled in his team debut— enjoying a molten-hot start to his Mavs tenure and finishing with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in the 116-105 win–, he exited in the second half with a non-contact groin injury.

A city that is still tending to the Luka Doncic-sized hole in its heart is now on the verge of a meltdown following this brutal development. Davis spoke on his status after the game, sharing an opinion that will hopefully relieve some of the fan base's exasperation.

“It's nothing serious,” he told reporters, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News. People will wait for an official medical diagnosis to celebrate, but this is encouraging. Davis missed more than a week with an abdominal strain and has sustained many injuries throughout his 13-year NBA career, hence the concern. But he is expressing optimism about this particular situation, which initially appeared to be quite alarming.

“I feel great, I’ll do some more stuff tomorrow but will just take it one day at a time,” the 2020 NBA champion said, per ClutchPoints Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta. Fans would gladly take a day-to-day timetable at this point. They just witnessed the dominant impact Anthony Davis can have on a contest and want to experience that feeling again and again, until it culminates with a magical postseason run.

Mavericks earned an impressive win under tough circumstances

Dallas sits in eighth place in the West with a 28-25 record but trails the sixth-place Minnesota Timberwolves by only one and a half games. Max Christie, the “other guy in the trade,” dropped 23 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie rounded out a potent bench attack with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson only scored 13 points apiece, and P.J. Washington was limited to only 16 minutes after suffering an injury of his own (ankle).

Simply put, the Mavericks defeated one of the better teams in the Western Conference at well below full force. Their ceiling could be higher than many anticipate. They desperately need Davis, though. ClutchPoints will keep you updated on his groin injury.