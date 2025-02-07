DALLAS — On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks held an introductory press conference for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Caleb Martin, who were all acquired in trades before Thursday's deadline. Davis did not play on Thursday, but he is expected to make his Mavs debut on Saturday. AD confirmed that he will indeed be playing on Saturday, as he told reporters on Friday that he expects to be available for the Mavs' game against the Houston Rockets.

Davis has been dealing with an abdominal muscle strain. Fortunately, it appears that he will be available on Saturday barring any setbacks.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Davis receives. Mavs fans are not happy about Doncic being traded, but the deal wasn't Davis fault. In almost any other scenario, fans would be thrilled about the idea of Davis joining the team. One has to imagine that he will receive a warm reception at the American Airlines Center.

Anthony Davis commented on the shocking trade during his press conference on Friday.

“Obviously it's a business, I get who Luka was to this franchise, to this city,” Davis told reporters. “I'm never gonna downplay that. Just how I know what I meant to the city of LA. I'm not surprised by the fans' reaction and the city's reaction. It's my job to come here and play basketball… Give the fans hope and reassurance why Nico (Harrison) brought me here.

“I don't know how tomorrow is gonna be as far as the reaction, but I can't control that… Obviously it's a tough transition. It was a shock to all. My job is to come in and play basketball and win basketball games.”

The Mavericks will host the Rockets on Saturday at 3 PM EST as Anthony Davis prepares to make his debut with his new team.