DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Anthony Davis recently returned from injury and Dallas is 4-0 overall in games that he has played in this season. AD did not have to return but decided he wanted to help the Mavs make a run at the NBA Play-In Tournament. Daniel Gafford, who has been out with an injury of his own, reacted to Davis' decision after the Mavericks' shoot-around on Monday morning.

I asked Daniel Gafford what he has seen from Anthony Davis in recent action and what it meant to him and the Mavericks when AD said he wanted to return this season.

“First off, it's just the love of the game, for sure,” Gafford said of Davis' desire to return this season. “And to be able to just want to be able to come back and just make an impact for the team, that says a lot about him because he wants to be out there helping the team as much as he can.”

Gafford is probable to return for Monday's game. The Mavs center suffered a right knee sprain in February. He has not played in over a month, but his return will be of the utmost importance. Assuming no setbacks occur, Gafford should have a good chance to return against the Nets.

During his time on the sidelines, though, Gafford has been able to watch AD closely. What has Gafford thought of Davis' play in recent action?

“I mean… He's picking up from where he left off,” Gafford said. “Taking another step into that leadership role, for sure. I'm pretty sure he's been up and down when it comes to the minutes restriction… It (Davis' leadership) just shows how he carries himself, his demeanor and just how much gravity he kind of pulls towards him while he's on the floor. Just makes the job easier for everybody else out there.”

The Nets and Mavericks will go head-to-head on Monday night at 8:30 PM EST.