As the New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau last week, attention has turned toward Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that there is “mutual intrigue” between the Knicks and Kidd, but skepticism remains from within the Mavericks organization regarding the likelihood of such a move.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, while the interest has been noted, some inside the Mavericks organization believe the Knicks will ultimately refrain from making a formal request to speak with Kidd.

“There is a belief among some within the Mavericks' organization that the Knicks will ultimately decide against taking the step of asking,” Stein reported. “I have likewise heard from a few well-placed skeptics who believe that the Knicks would be immediately shot down if they do ask. Is that why the Knicks haven't asked to this point? Possibly.”

Kidd remains under contract in Dallas for the next two seasons. After leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, he faced a more turbulent 2024–25 campaign. Following the trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Dallas struggled to regain its footing. The team ultimately missed the playoffs, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of the play-in tournament.

Knicks face Mavericks roadblocks and draft cost in potential Jason Kidd pursuit

Stein outlined two possible developments that could help clarify the situation. “The Mavericks could let it be known firmly, on or off the record, that Kidd is not available to any other team since he is under contract for the next two seasons,” he wrote. “The Knicks could let it be known, on or off the record, that they are not going to pursue Kidd or have begun to focus on someone else. Neither has happened yet.”

One additional wrinkle in the situation is the potential cost. As Kidd is still under contract, the Knicks would need to provide compensation to acquire him.

“It is believed that the Knicks would have to surrender some form of future draft compensation to extricate Kidd or any coach under contract from their existing deal,” Stein noted. “It's obviously a fascinating angle — especially in the New York/Dallas case given all the recent animus between the clubs in the wake of Brunson's contentious free agency in the summer of 2022 — but it's not the most pressing question. Yet.”

The Knicks are coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games. With momentum building and expectations rising, the franchise’s front office is under pressure to identify a coach capable of sustaining their success.

While names such as Jeff Van Gundy, Rajon Rondo, and Metta Sandiford-Artest have been floated by analysts as potential candidates, the uncertainty surrounding Jason Kidd’s availability remains a storyline to monitor as New York evaluates its next move.