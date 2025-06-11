The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly hoping to avoid trading forwards P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

In a recent appearance with MFFL Nation, Stein said the franchise’s current preference is to retain both players amid growing trade speculation.

“I’m not sitting here saying they won’t be traded… I just think their preference is they would love to find a way to not have to surrender either one. I just don’t know if that’s practical,” Stein said.

Both Gafford and Washington have been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks as the Mavericks consider options to address their backcourt depth. The team is expected to explore ways to solidify the point guard position with Kyrie Irving sidelined to begin the 2025–26 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Gafford, 26, completed his eighth NBA season and his first full year in Dallas. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 70.2% from the field. He appeared in 57 games and played 21.5 minutes per contest. Gafford enters the 2025–26 season on an expiring $14.3 million contract, making him an attractive trade piece as he approaches unrestricted free agency next summer.

Washington, also 26, completed his seventh NBA season and first full campaign with the Mavericks. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 45.3% shooting from the field and 38.1% from three-point range. Like Gafford, Washington played in 57 games and logged 32.2 minutes per night. He is also entering the final year of his deal, a $14.1 million expiring contract.

Mavericks aim to keep PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford despite trade speculation

Both players played key roles during Dallas’ 2023–24 run to the NBA Finals, contributing alongside Luka Doncic in what was a high-powered frontcourt rotation. Their size, versatility, and efficiency made them valuable two-way contributors, helping the Mavericks advance through the Western Conference.

However, the 2024–25 season saw the team fall short of expectations. Dallas missed the playoffs following a disappointing finish that included significant injuries and a midseason roster shakeup. The franchise traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the February deadline in exchange for Anthony Davis, shifting the long-term outlook of the organization.

With Irving sidelined for a large portion of next season and limited depth at point guard, Dallas is expected to be active in trade talks leading up to training camp. Despite the front office’s reported preference to retain Gafford and Washington, the expiring nature of both contracts and the team’s positional needs could force their hand.

As the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency period approach, the Mavericks' next move remains uncertain, though retaining core frontcourt talent appears to be a priority for the franchise.