The New York Knicks have yet to find a head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau from the position. Rumors peg the franchise as being interested in Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. However, it's unclear whether or not if New York has actually made a move. The latest rumors potentially reveal how serious the franchise is in pursuing Kidd.

As of Tuesday, reports indicate that the Knicks have not yet reached out to the Mavericks to gauge Kidd's availability, according to Christian Clark and Sam Amick of The Athletic. There's a possibility that New York never engages with Dallas about hiring the 52-year-old head coach, despite being interested in him. Additionally, Dallas has made it clear to stakeholders that all intentions are for Kidd to maintain his role with the Mavericks.

“Amid widespread speculation that Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd could force his way out to join the New York Knicks, there are strong signs that [Kidd] will stay put. As The Athletic reported, the Knicks have serious interest in hiring Kidd, who has two seasons left on his contract, after they shockingly fired Tom Thibodeau last week.

“Yet according to team and league sources, the Mavericks continue to privately insist to key stakeholders that Kidd won't be going anywhere. According to a team source, the Knicks had yet to request permission to speak with Kidd as of Tuesday afternoon.”

Of course, all of that can change in the coming days. But for now, it appears Jason Kidd will remain with the Mavericks. The Knicks may have to search elsewhere for a replacement for Thibodeau.

New York proved to be a competitive team this season after making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Knicks lacked the firepower to advance to the NBA Finals after being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in six games.

The Knicks are expected to continue building around point guard Jalen Brunson, but rumors suggest big changes to the roster are on the horizon. Speculation surrounds Karl-Anthony Towns as a trade candidate. However, it could all depend on who the organization hires as its next head coach.