On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks announced that a 2025 NBA Draft Party will be held at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, June 25. Paige Bueckers is expected to be among the guests in attendance at the party, the Mavs announced. Bueckers, who was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings in 2025, will watch as the Mavericks, who won the NBA Draft Lottery, make their No. 1 overall pick.

In addition to Bueckers, the team announced the following former Mavs players will join the MavsTV Draft Show: Rolando Blackman, Nick Van Exel, Josh Howard and Mark Aguirre. Additionally, “more surprise guests” are expected to be in attendance as well.

Cooper Flagg may join Paige Bueckers as a 2025 No. 1 overall pick

For Dallas, this represents the second time in franchise history that the team holds the No. 1 overall pick. The Mavs' most recent No. 1 overall pick was Aguirre in 1981.

Having Mark Aguirre and Paige Bueckers supporting the team will be special. Barring a shocking trade, Cooper Flagg is expected to join Aguirre and Bueckers as a No. 1 overall pick by a Dallas basketball team. Flagg, a standout with Duke basketball, declared for the NBA Draft after just one season in college.

At just 18 years old, Flagg displayed elite potential at Duke. There is no question that he is ready for the NBA level. Expectations will be especially high for Flagg as he makes the transition from college to the NBA. He is ready for the challenge, however.

Only months after Mavs fans were left in shock after watching the team trade Luka Doncic, excitement is beginning to brew once again in Dallas ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. With anticipation building, all eyes will be on the draft on Wednesday, June 25. Having another 2025 first overall pick in Paige Bueckers at the draft party will only add to the excitement of the event.