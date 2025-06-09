The dust from Luka Dončić’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1 is still settling in Dallas, and so is the frustration. For head coach Jason Kidd, the months that followed were not just chaotic on the court but also took a personal toll as he faced the media.

As reported by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Kidd “didn’t always enjoy being Dallas’ spokesperson in the aftermath of the franchise trading Luka Dončić.” And honestly, who could blame him?

When the Mavericks traded Dončić to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick, fans were furious. Just a year after making a Finals appearance in 2024, the team decided to part ways with their star player. Dončić, despite his imperfections, was the face of the franchise — a generational talent you build around, not let go.

In the weeks that followed the trade, Kidd found himself constantly answering questions about a decision he didn’t even make. Meanwhile, Mavs general manager Nico Harrison held just one press conference right after the trade and then mostly kept to himself until the end of the season. Kidd, though, faced a barrage of questions, criticism, and confusion from both the media and fans.

It wasn’t just the emotional strain; the team’s performance took a nosedive after Dončić left. They were sitting at 26–23 before the trade but ended up going 13–20 for the rest of the season, failing to make it past the play-in tournament. Injuries played a part — including Daniel Gafford’s MCL sprain during a game that saw fans protesting — but the team’s chemistry vanished, along with their confidence.

Kidd’s discomfort reached a peak that night in Sacramento. For the first time in his coaching career, he skipped the postgame media session, saying he needed “to regroup.” That silence spoke volumes.

Somehow, amidst all the chaos, Dallas managed to hit the jackpot. Even after a rough patch at the end of the season, the Mavericks snagged the top pick in the NBA Draft and the chance to select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. This unexpected turn of events could change the game for the franchise’s future—and maybe even improve Kidd’s position in the process.

However, the wounds are still fresh. Being thrust into the spotlight for a decision that wasn’t popular has put a strain on Kidd’s relationship with the front office. Reports suggest he was left in the dark about the Dončić trade until it was too late. While Dallas might want to keep Kidd around for this new chapter with Flagg, the big question remains: does Kidd even want to stick around?

If he does, Dallas needs to make sure he’s not just a scapegoat moving forward. Navigating through turmoil is part of the coaching gig. But being the only one left standing during a storm you didn’t create? That’s a weight no coach should have to bear alone.