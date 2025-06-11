As we get closer to the 2025 NBA Draft, all eyes are shifting to what the Dallas Mavericks will do with their roster because Cooper Flagg is all but guaranteed to be picked first overall. With Flagg coming in, the Mavericks have many roster questions to answer because they still made the play-in tournament last season, and the roster still has Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving as two superstars.

Irving is the big question mark because some people have questioned whether Irving wants to play on a team that skews younger. Luka Doncic was also one of the main factors that interested him in playing for Dallas, but now he's in Los Angeles. NBA Insider Marc Stein was on the DLLS Mavericks Podcast and assured fans that Irving is here to stay and that Dallas is not trying to shop him either, but that there is a chance his injury could complicate things.

Stein said, “I don't hear anyone forecasting scenarios where Kyrie Irving is no longer a Maverick. I haven't heard one scenario presented where he ends up with another team, but I also don't have a handy projection for how this contract will turn out during the season. The whispers that were going around were that the Mavs would like to do a three-year deal in the 40 a year range. So, a three-year deal that was 120 again.”

Irving is 33 and is coming off an ACL tear. However, he is still one of the best playmakers and shot-makers in the NBA. Something massive would have to happen for the Mavericks to want to move on.

Stein continued talking about how the Mavericks think about what they might do with Irving:

“The circumstances have changed in two significant ways. On one hand, Kyrie Irving is the only elite, proven guard on this roster. And with Luca Dončić no longer here has theoretically skyrocketed his value to the Mavericks. But on the flip side, of course, as everyone knows, in early March, he sustained an ACL tear… is it January? Is it February? Predicting how this plays out—I wish I were that smart.”

The Mavericks have a lot of roster flexibility thanks to winning the draft lottery, which is why the Irving question has come up. However, if you are the Mavericks, trying to move off of him this soon makes zero sense. With Flagg coming in, it makes sense to see how the pieces fit together and then decide from there, even if his injury takes a while to recover.