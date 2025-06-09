The Dallas Mavericks will have a big decision to make in the next couple of weeks, as they have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. The decision shouldn't be that hard, as Cooper Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 pick for the entire year. All signs are pointing to Flagg being selected by the Mavericks, and he'll be able to help them in the present and future.

One of his teammates will be Kyrie Irving, who will miss some time to start the season after recovering from an ACL injury. Ironically, Irving and Flagg have some similarities that could help their chemistry early, and the Mavericks' point guard spoke about him on his appearance on the NBA Future Starts Now.

“We definitely are connected. He's a Duke Blue Devil,” Irving said.”I know he can deal with the pressure, and I'm looking forward to seeing a great season. Not only from him, but a lot of other young players that are here nationally and also internationally.”

"He's a Duke Blue Devil. I know he can deal with the pressure. I look forward to a great season…" Kyrie Irving on Cooper Flagg 🗣️ (via @nbafuturenow)pic.twitter.com/jaLfFQJMIy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 9, 2025

Irving and Flagg are not teammates yet, and there's still a slight chance that they won't be, but it's good to know that they have something in common that they could possibly bond over.

Cooper Flagg is set to visit the Mavericks soon

With all signs pointing to the Mavericks drafting Flagg, he is set to visit the team in about a week, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Cooper Flagg plans to have a private visit with the Mavericks in Dallas on June 17, sources tell ESPN. One week after his first official Mavs visit, Flagg is set to be Dallas' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 25,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Flagg is undoubtedly the best player in this year's draft, and he has skills on both sides of the ball that could elevate any team he goes to. In this case, the Mavericks will be getting him, but there shouldn't be much pressure on him like a typical No. 1 pick, due to the fact that he's going to a team that is supposed to be a contender.

Once Irving returns, the Mavericks should be at full force and will be trying to make a run in the playoffs, depending on how their season starts off.