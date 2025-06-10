The New York Knicks' interest in Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been among the most interesting storylines to follow in the NBA, aside from the ongoing Finals, but it might not be much of a story anyway.

Kidd is under contract with the Mavericks and will be for the next two seasons, leaving the Knicks without much recourse to poach the former superstar point guard. Additionally, the Mavericks are expected to reject any attempt by the Knicks to interview Kidd this offseason.

Still, there have been rumors that Kidd, who sidestepped responsibility or knowledge of the Luka Doncic trade that became the talk of the sports world in February, is interested in getting out of Dallas. But NBA insider Marc Stein, who has long covered the Mavericks, is not buying that Kidd is “secretly angling” to become the Knicks' next head coach.

“He is particularly close to Mavericks stars Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. He and his family are very settled in Dallas,” Stein wrote on ‘The Stein Line' Substack. “And, as covered in last Friday's piece, Kidd has been operating as the Mavericks' spokesman on All Things Flagg since they won the draft lottery on May 12 … expressing his excitement about getting the chance to coach Flagg in recent interview appearances on The Dan Patrick Show, our DLLS Mavs podcast for the ALLCITY Network and two other outlets in recent weeks.

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Jason Kidd met with Phil Jackson over the summer
NBA rumors: What some with Mavericks believe Knicks will decide with Jason KiddJulian Ojeda ·
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) talk after their game at TD Garden.
10 NBA players who recovered well from an Achilles tendon injurySpencer See ·
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center.
Ex-NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in ugly incident with fans after ejection from Puerto Rico gameMiguel La Torre ·
Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh (30) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (44) in the first half at Spectrum Center.
Hornets’ 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historySpencer See ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA rumors: Hawks join Pistons as Myles Turner free agency suitorTroy Finnegan ·
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) tries to get between Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) and forward Trendon Watford (9) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena.
NBA rumors: Bill Simmons floats intriguing Darius Garland trade to NetsPreston Byers ·

“But there probably isn't a coach on the NBA map — employed or otherwise — who would discourage interest from the free-spending Knicks. That's the same franchise, remember, which just fired Thibodeau with $30 million left on his contract.”

Kidd has been the head coach of the Mavericks since 2021, and he previously played for the organization from 1994 to 1996 and from 2008 to 2012, winning the franchise's only championship in 2011 alongside Dirk Nowitzki.

Kidd, however, is familiar with the Tri-State area, too. He played seven seasons with the New Jersey Nets and finished his career with the Knicks in 2013. Then, he began his coaching career in Brooklyn, where he coached the Nets for a season.

If the Knicks cannot land Kidd, there would not appear to be an obvious frontrunner to succeed Thibodeau.