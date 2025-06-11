The Dallas Mavericks may be out of the postseason, but Kyrie Irving is still making headlines—and this time, it's not for his play on the court. In a recent Twitch stream, the Dallas Mavericks guard stood up for his longtime friend and fellow New Jersey native, Karl-Anthony Towns, as the New York Knicks big man faced waves of online trolling following the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

In the stream, which quickly went viral, Irving addressed critics targeting Towns after the Knicks' loss in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"Y'all gotta stop making fun of my brother KAT… I don't agree all the time when he be changing up his tone, but he's a man, he's my brother, and I protect him." Kyrie Irving on Karl-Anthony Towns 😅 (via @KyrieIrving / Twitch)pic.twitter.com/kR6xLrsTu4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Y’all gotta stop making fun of my brother KAT… I don’t agree all the time when he be changing up his tone, but he’s a man, he’s my brother, and I protect him.”

Towns, who averaged 24.4 points and 12.6 rebounds this season, drew online ridicule not just for his on-court inconsistencies, but for moments when fans claimed he broke character—labeling him “zesty” in viral clips. Despite a string of strong playoff performances, including a 35-point showing against the Indiana Pacers, criticism around his demeanor and fluctuating efficiency gained traction. Still, Irving was quick to defend Towns’ growth, resilience, and undeniable impact, urging fans to respect his evolution both as a player and person.

Their bond dates back to childhood in New Jersey, where both overcame adversity en route to NBA stardom. Towns even credits Irving for helping him add a signature fadeaway jumper to his arsenal.

While the Mavs await Irving’s return from a torn ACL, his leadership continues to be felt beyond the court. Irving’s passionate support of Towns shows the kind of player mentorship that matters in today's league—not just about stats, but solidarity.

Towns, who was traded to the Knicks before the 2024 season tipped off, remains a central piece of their long-term plans. While his contract is already secured, the public conversation around his value continues—and support from a respected peer like Irving may help shift that narrative.

The Mavericks guard wrapped up his Twitch stream with a mix of humor and heart, even joking he'd “retaliate in GTA” if the memes didn’t stop. But beneath the sarcasm was a serious message, players protect their own.

As both stars face defining periods—Irving in recovery, Towns striving for consistency—their bond continues to resonate across the league.