By all measures, former NBA player Tracy McGrady was one of the NBA's most significant “what ifs.” He was A player with tremendous talent but found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

However, that doesn't mean that “T Mac” doesn't know talent when he sees it. He was bold enough to bring up Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving's name when looking at players known for their handles.

On the Old Man and Three podcast, McGrady boldly claimed that there was at least one point guard who could handle the ball better than Irving.

“Still love watching Kyrie [Irving],” he said. Host Tommy Alter asked him, “Is there anyone you have seen with a handle like that?” to which McGrady said, “Yeah. Jamaal Tinsley. … I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie.”

Without question, Irving is one of the most consequential point guards of his era. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards referred to Irving as his favorite. His quick handles, up-tempo play, and getting the best out of everyone stand out.

The same holds for McGrady. During his 15 years in the NBA, McGrady was one of the most athletic players of his time. Part of that was due to his ball handling and quickness.

Even though he wasn't a guard, McGrady could dribble the ball fluidly, space the floor well, and, in turn, score effectively.

But where does Jamaal Tinsley fit into this conversation?

Is Tracy McGrady right about Jamaal Tinsley?

To say that Tinsley was better than Irving is anyone's guess. But to McGrady's point, Tinsley was an exceptional ball handler.

Tinsley played 11 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he would do maneuvers with the uncanny ball, to say the least.

Tinsley would dribble the ball real low, go between the legs, and go behind his back. Oftentimes, he would split screens, leaving the defense scrambling.

Tinsley's playground style was hard to miss, therefore there's a discussion to be had.