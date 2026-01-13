The Dallas Mavericks have played the last few games without Anthony Davis in the lineup due to a hand injury, and on Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Davis would likely be undergoing surgery that would keep him out for several months. Charania also reported that this would not necessarily put a damper on the Mavericks' trade talks with teams surrounding Davis as the deadline approaches.

However, later in the day on Tuesday, Davis himself took to X, formerly Twitter, with a message that seemed to fire back at these reports.

“Yall better stop listening to all these lies on these apps!” wrote Davis on X, formerly Twitter.

Davis then replied to a post from Legion Hoops on X that relayed Charania's report.

“Lies!” wrote Davis.

Overall, it's unclear if Davis is hitting back at the reports of surgery or the reports that the Mavericks are still looking to trade for him, but it seems clear that there is a disconnect between the national media's perception of the situation and Davis'.

Davis has been a member of the Mavericks since the infamous Luka Doncic trade a year ago that Nico Harrison conducted with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his time thus far in Dallas has been marred by injuries and inconsistent play. The fact that the Mavericks were able to luck into the number one overall pick and draft Cooper Flagg last year might make trading Davis an easier pill to swallow.

The Mavericks are next set to take the floor on Wednesday at home vs the Denver Nuggets.