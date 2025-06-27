New Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg officially made history on Wednesday night by becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This achievement places him among a select group of elite prospects. Right after the announcement, Flagg received a heartfelt video message from his new teammate and fellow No. 1 pick, Anthony Davis, who welcomed him to the crew and recalled a previous time they met.

The Mavericks now have an unprecedented trio of top overall picks on their roster. Flagg is joining Kyrie Irving, the first overall pick out of Duke in 2011, and Davis, who went No. 1 in 2012. in 2012. The franchise quickly released a video narrated by Irving, where he reflected on the significance of being the top pick and the journey it takes to earn and uphold that honor. Later that evening, a more personal message from Davis was shared.

“From one number one overall pick to another, congratulations, man,” Davis said in the video. “Welcome to Dallas, I’m thrilled to have you here. Enjoy this night with your family. I still remember that time you hit that three-pointer over me in Vegas last summer, so I’ve got to get you back for that… We’ll get some work in soon, but for now, enjoy your night and stay safe,” Davis added.

The moment Davis mentioned took place during a Team USA training scrimmage last summer, where Flagg played for the USA Select Team against the national team in preparation for the Paris Olympics. The young forward made a memorable three-pointer over Davis—an instant that quickly went viral and helped boost his rising reputation.

Flagg’s journey to the top of the draft has been closely watched since his high school days, and his impressive season at Duke solidified his position as the first overall pick. He and Davis share more than just their No. 1 draft status; both have received the Wooden Award, which honors the most outstanding player in college basketball, joining an elite group that includes Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson.

Now that he's officially a part of the Mavericks, Flagg is stepping into the NBA with the support of a seasoned star. Fans will be keeping a close eye on how this unique group of former top picks evolves in the future.