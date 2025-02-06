Like the rest of the basketball world, Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards still couldn't believe that Luka Doncic is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and that the Dallas Mavericks traded the 25-year-old Slovenian last weekend.

Edwards' initial reaction to the said trade had gone viral, thanks in large part to his candidness, saying that if Doncic could get sent out via a trade, there's really no untouchable player in the league in terms of getting traded.

But now that everyone's already already pinched themselves and settling in with the fact that Doncic is a Laker (and an ex-Maverick), the focus has turned to a lot of things. Many are still interested in the past, about the intricacies of how such a trade went down. Others have their eyes ahead. For Edwards, he's incredibly excited for and curious about what the atmosphere will be like when Doncic plays his first game as a Laker at his old stomping grounds, the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“I'm excited to see the first time the Lakers play Dallas in Dallas,” Edwards said. “I'm super excited to see that. Oh my God. It's in a few weeks. If we're not playing, I'm buying front-row tickets to that ****. Hey, for real, the former Georgia Bulldogs star added.

When is Luka Doncic's return to Dallas since Mavericks trade?

The Lakers will be playing the Mavericks on Feb. 25 but that will be at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While that is not going to be in Dallas, the game can still be expected to draw millions of eyeballs, especially if Doncic is active for that contest. But whatever interest that game generates is likely to pale in comparison to that of the Apr. 9 meeting between the Lakers and the Mavericks in Dallas — the game that Edwards is very much willing to watch in person provided that the Timberwolves don't have a game on the same night.

It sounds possible for Edwards to be there in Doncic's Dallas return, as the Timberwolves have a rest day on Apr. 9, though, that is a day after a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the time of this writing, Doncic has not played a game since a Christmas Day matchup between the Mavericks and the Timberwolves in Dallas but he's expected to make his LA debut on Saturday versus the Indiana Pacers at home.

Edwards will also get to challenge Doncic and the new-look Lakers on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles.