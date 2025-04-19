DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' most discussed trade this season has unquestionably been the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis-led deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs also made a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that saw them acquire Caleb Martin, though. So how did Martin adjust after being traded from the 76ers to the Mavericks? He explained the situation while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Caleb Martin on the adjustment of joining the Mavericks in a trade in the middle of the season.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/81wqn3VArS — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's been good,” Martin said of making the transition to Dallas since the trade. “Everything on this end has been great. Everybody has welcomed me with open arms, just trying everything they can to get me acclimated, medical staff doing everything in their power to get me back to be at full strength. It's been definitely an adjustment… This was my first time being traded mid-season and I didn't anticipate it being this hard, obviously, on top of the injuries and just trying to get back and get acclimated with new guys.

“Find your rhythm, find where you fit has been not the easiest. But in terms of just being welcomed, they've done a great job there.”

Martin dealt with injury trouble during the season. The 29-year-old was limited to just 14 games played with the Mavericks after the trade as a result. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while recording 19.6 minutes per outing.

It is difficult to adjust to a new team while healthy. Trying to make the adjustment while also battling an injury adds another level of difficulty. Martin was attempting to recover while also learning the Mavs' system and developing chemistry with his new teammates.

If Martin is healthy next season, one has to imagine he will be featured in the lineup on a more consistent basis. Martin is certainly capable of playing more than 19.6 minutes per game. Before the trade, he was averaging 30.4 minutes across 31 contests with the Philadelphia 76ers.