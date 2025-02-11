The Dallas Mavericks organization could not have alienated their loyal fanbase more if they tried when they decided to trade away Luka Doncic, their loyal 25-year-old superstar who led them to the NBA Finals last season, to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Anthony Davis. To make matters worse, Davis will be out for an extended period of time after suffering an adductor injury not too long after returning from a few-game absence.

Things are reaching a breaking point for the Mavericks fanbase. The way the Mavericks brass, particularly general manager Nico Harrison and governor Patrick Dumont, explained away their rationale for trading away Doncic is infuriating fans to no end, and fans couldn't help but direct their frustrations towards them during home games.

On Monday night, with the Mavericks hosting the Sacramento Kings, a fan who was featured on the jumbotron karaoke mouthed “Fire Nico” that the production crew was left with no choice but to zoom out of the man in shot.

Expand Tweet

The frustrations keep on piling for the Mavericks, and their fanbase is irate — for good reason. They did not have to trade Doncic away with such urgency; he was under contract until next season, and he would have set off the biggest bidding war in NBA trading history. And yet the Mavericks, under the guise of prioritizing defense and a culture of hard work, traded for a player who has dealt with a plethora of injury woes throughout his career and will now be on the mend for an extended period.

Meanwhile, the team the Mavericks had built was tailor-made for Doncic to maximize, and clearly, as we saw last season, he can lead them deep into the playoffs. But now, all Mavs fans can do is grieve the loss of their beloved superstar and wish him well in his next chapter with the Lakers.

Mavericks could miss the playoffs entirely in 2025

At present, the Mavericks have a 28-26 record, which is good for eighth place in the Western Conference. But will they be able to hang on to that position, especially with the Kings and Golden State Warriors being hot on their tail?

In fact, the Kings beat them on Monday night courtesy of a DeMar DeRozan game-winner — a loss that could be crucial in terms of positioning come season's end. And with Anthony Davis dealing with an injury, the Mavs might be in real trouble.