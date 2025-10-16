The Dallas Mavericks’ newest sensation, Cooper Flagg, continues to validate every ounce of hype that followed him from Duke to the NBA. In the annual Top 100 NBA Players list by ClutchPoints, Flagg debuts at No. 67, an extraordinary feat for an 18-year-old rookie who hasn’t yet played a single regular-season game.

Flagg’s inclusion among the league’s top players speaks volumes about his immediate impact and the lofty expectations surrounding him in Dallas. Selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg was billed as a generational prospect capable of transforming the Mavericks’ identity, and early preseason performances have done little to temper that belief.

In four preseason games, Flagg has flashed elite versatility: bringing the ball up the floor, defending multiple positions, and showing off a polished shooting stroke well beyond his years. His defensive anticipation, rebounding energy, and ability to read passing lanes have already drawn comparisons to two-way stars like Jayson Tatum and Scottie Barnes, while his confidence under pressure has impressed both teammates and coaches.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has even experimented with Flagg as a point forward, starting him at guard alongside Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II in their recent preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The move reflects Dallas’ trust in Flagg’s playmaking instincts, a rare responsibility for a rookie entering the NBA.

“There’s a lot of good, positive stories here, and so we have some time to make a decision,” Kidd said after the Lakers game, referring to Flagg’s evolving role. “He’s mature beyond his age, and he’s learning fast.”

Flagg’s presence is expected to be a game-changer for Dallas, particularly with Kyrie Irving sidelined to begin the season. His ability to facilitate, defend, and score efficiently could make him the Mavs’ second-most important player behind Anthony Davis much sooner than expected.

As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, the question isn’t whether Flagg will live up to the hype, but how quickly he can accelerate the Mavericks’ timeline back to championship contention. Ranked No. 67 before his first professional game, Cooper Flagg has already achieved something few rookies ever do: earning the respect of the basketball world before even taking the floor.