When a new NBA season is about to begin, there is always one debate that captivates the minds of fans across the globe:

Who are the top 100 players in the league?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic MVP and title season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, yet Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are back to chase their own championship dreams after participating in EuroBasket 2025.

Outside of this grouping of superstars, the ageless LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will further enhance their legacies, as they each remain among the most talented players in the league near the end of their respective careers.

Not to mention, plenty of youthful talents, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, make their mark on the list of the NBA's top 100 players.

With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.

To kick things off, we are examining those who rank from #100 to #51 ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

*NOTE: Notable talents like Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet, and others with significant or season-ending injuries that will sideline them for all of, or a vast majority of, the 2025-26 NBA season were not included in these top 100 rankings.

100. Onyeka Okongwu – C – Atlanta Hawks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not ranked | 2024-25 stats: 74 games, 13.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 BLK, 56.7 FG%

Only one big man in the NBA averaged at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting at least 38 percent from 3-point range after the 2025 NBA All-Star break, and that would be Onyeka Okongwu. The Atlanta Hawks are exceptionally high on the 24-year-old entering his sixth NBA season, and he figures to be an essential part of the team's success.

Alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Okongwu will continue to evolve as a pick-and-pop big man who can also play well above the rim when rolling to the hoop. Now that Clint Capela is out of the picture in Atlanta, Okongwu has a clear path to being a double-double machine for a Hawks team that has high championship aspirations.

99. Dennis Schroder – PG/SG – Sacramento Kings

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not ranked | 2024-25 stats: 75 games, 13.1 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40.6 FG%, 34.2 3P%

No player in the league gets disrespected more than Dennis Schroder. Although he may not be a multi-time All-Star or superstar talent, Schroder consistently produces and puts his team in a position to win. Not to mention, he's been an absolute beast in international play over the last handful of years.

This summer, Schroder averaged 20.3 points and 7.3 assists over nine contests for Team Germany at EuroBasket 2025, leading his country to the championship. Now that he's with the Sacramento Kings, it will be interesting to see if Schroder's new team utilizes his speed and downhill abilities.

98. Dereck Lively II – C – Dallas Mavericks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #92 | 2024-25 stats: 36 games, 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 BLK, 70.2 FG%

There aren't too many big men in the league with the high-flying, acrobatic abilities Dereck Lively II has on both ends of the floor. Lively is a stabilizing presence for the Dallas Mavericks because he can block multiple shots on one end and immediately contribute at the other with a field goal percentage that eclipses 70 percent.

Whether or not Lively can stay healthy enough to make an impact on the Mavs' championship effort is the only question surrounding the young, rising center.

97. Devin Vassell – SG/SF – San Antonio Spurs

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #80 | 2024-25 stats: 64 games, 16.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 44.3 FG%, 36.8 3P%

After battling multiple ailments last season, Devin Vassell saw his numbers and efficiency drop from a breakout 2023-24 campaign. As he prepares for the 2025-26 season, Vassell figures to be a key shooting weapon on the perimeter for a reinvented San Antonio Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

Vassell still has the potential to be an electric scorer who can immediately alleviate a lot of pressure from his team's stars. At 25 years old, Vassell is just now entering what the Spurs hope to be the best years of his career.

96. Tobias Harris – SF/PF – Detroit Pistons

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 73 games, 13.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 47.7 FG%, 34.5 3P%

Every team in the league always seeks steady play from veteran talents who can lead by example on and off the court. That is exactly what the Detroit Pistons get with Tobias Harris. While he only averaged 13.7 points per game last season in his return to Detroit, Harris was a key factor in the Pistons taking a major step forward as a franchise.

Harris is a favorite of head coach JB Bickerstaff, and he has been an excellent mentor and leader for this youthful team. Entering Year 15 in the NBA, Harris will continue to be an efficient and consistent secondary scorer for the Pistons.

95. Bilal Coulibaly – SF – Washington Wizards

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 59 games, 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.1 FG%

Unfortunately, Bilal Coulibaly will miss the start of the 2025-26 season after undergoing offseason surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb. Few players in the league have the potential that the Washington Wizards' 21-year-old possesses, and he already has two years of experience under his belt.

Upon returning to the court, Coulibaly will be viewed as one of the young leaders of this rebuilding Wizards franchise, and he will have plenty of opportunities to begin taking that next step as a high-level two-way force. The sky's the limit for what Coulibaly can achieve, especially given his length and explosiveness.

94. Obi Toppin – PF – Indiana Pacers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 79 games, 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 52.9 FG%, 36.5 3P%

Outside of Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner leading the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals, one of the driving forces on their roster who constantly created energy was Obi Toppin. Although things didn't go over well for Toppin to begin his career in New York, he has become one of the better bench forwards in the league, whom every team wishes they had.

Toppin can spread the court and punish teams from the corner, he is a menace once he gets going in transition, and few players can amplify their home crowds' noise more than he can. Role players matter in the NBA, and Toppin is just as important to the Pacers' success as anyone else on this team. Without him, they wouldn't have made it to the NBA Finals, and that's a fact.

93. PJ Washington – PF – Dallas Mavericks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 57 games, 14.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.3 FG%, 38.1 3P%

It will be very interesting to see what head coach Jason Kidd does with PJ Washington entering the 2025-26 season now that the Mavericks have Cooper Flagg. Last season, Washington was arguably the Mavs' third-best player throughout all of their roster changes, and he shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

With his ability to shoot, rebound, and defend virtually any position at a high level, Washington has turned himself into an extremely important player for Dallas to count on if they are to make a championship push in the Western Conference.

92. Anfernee Simons – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #70 | 2024-25 stats: 70 games, 19.3 PTS, 4.8 AST, 42.6 FG%, 36.3 3P%

Now that he is with the Boston Celtics, Anfernee Simons' outlook is unknown. Simons could realistically be traded before February, or he could wind up being the Celtics' starting point guard all season. With all the uncertainty surrounding this franchise, it's hard to predict what type of season Simons will have.

However, he is in a very good situation, as Joe Mazzulla has turned the Celtics into one of the better three-point shooting teams in the league, and Simons made 215 threes last season. The backcourt duo of Simons and Payton Pritchard may be small, but they can light up the scoreboard quickly.

91. Isaiah Hartenstein – C – Oklahoma City Thunder

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 57 games, 11.2 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.1 FG%

There may not have been a more important secondary frontcourt player in the league last season than Isaiah Hartenstein because of the injuries that Chet Holmgren dealt with. Hartenstein was a double-double machine in or out of the starting lineup, and he provided the Oklahoma City Thunder with the secondary play needed to win a championship.

Perhaps the most underrated parts of Hartenstein's game are his passing and vision. As Oklahoma City gets ready to defend their title, there isn't any reason to believe Hartenstein's effectiveness and impact will decrease.

90. Andrew Wiggins – SF/PF – Miami Heat

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #89 | 2024-25 stats: 60 games, 18.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 44.8 FG%, 37.4 3P%

What nobody talks about regarding Andrew Wiggins is that he averaged 19.0 points per game and shot 45.8 percent from the floor after being traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler. Despite not knowing the Heat's system and having to pick things up on the fly, the former first overall pick still produced for his team.

Although Wiggins may not be an All-Star anymore, he is still an essential piece to Miami's puzzle, and he is ready to contribute entering his first full year in Miami. Throughout the preseason, Wiggins has made it a point to discuss how he's more comfortable and ready to do “whatever it takes” to win.

89. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #79 | 2024-25 stats: 58 games, 21.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 46.8 FG%, 35.0 3P%

For some odd reason, RJ Barrett is viewed as a bust as the third pick from the 2019 NBA Draft when all he does is consistently improve. Last season, Barrett averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game, and his shooting percentages were among the best of his career. Although Barrett may not be the flashiest athlete or scorer, he is consistent, and that should matter.

With Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and now Brandon Ingram on the team, the Toronto Raptors have a big decision to make regarding the 25-year-old swingman. A change of scenery may be on the way for Barrett once again, and honestly, that may not be a bad thing.

88. Christian Braun – SG – Denver Nuggets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 79 games, 15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 58.0 FG%, 39.7 3P%

Christian Braun does all the little things to help the Denver Nuggets win, which is why he is so valuable to their success. Aside from his very efficient shooting splits, Braun is the one who doesn't back down from challenges on defense, he is always diving on the ground for loose balls, he is unselfish by making the extra passes, and he always seems to be in the middle of every single play happening on the court.

Obviously, the Denver Nuggets will only go as far as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray can take them. However, this team won the championship in 2023 because of the help Jokic and Murray got. Braun can be that ultimate glue guy for a championship-level team.

87. Jabari Smith Jr. – PF – Houston Rockets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 57 games, 12.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%, 35.4 3P%

While Jabari Smith Jr. is still a raw, growing 22-year-old forward, his three years of production on the court speak for themselves. It isn't a coincidence that the Houston Rockets were 40-13 with Smith available last season compared to being just 12-13 without him. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the near seven-footer is able to do a lot of things to help the Rockets win.

Now that Kevin Durant is the leader in Houston, Smith has the perfect mentor to look up to and learn from, as Smith looks exactly like how the legendary forward looked physically when he first entered the league. Being able to pick Durant's mind and learn little things to make him a better offensive player will be invaluable.

86. Jordan Poole – PG/SG – New Orleans Pelicans

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 68 games, 20.5 PTS, 4.5 AST, 43.2 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Although he was playing meaningless basketball last season with the Wizards, Jordan Poole put together his best season in the league, averaging 20.5 points per game and shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range. Now, the question becomes whether he can replicate these numbers next to Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III in New Orleans.

Poole has always been a flashy scorer, and that was certainly on display when he scored 40-plus points twice in a four-game span in February.

85. Cam Thomas – SG – Brooklyn Nets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 25 games, 24.0 PTS, 3.8 AST, 43.8 FG%, 34.9 3P%

Speaking of flashy scorers, that is all Cam Thomas is known for. Over the last two seasons, Thomas has been one of the better-scoring shooting guards in the NBA. However, his playmaking and sometimes selfish habits have been a topic of discussion and the main reasons why the Brooklyn Nets did not offer him a major extension in the offseason.

Thomas accepted his qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season, and he will be a very interesting trade target for multiple contending teams before the trade deadline. If he can cut down on his turnovers and find ways to get others involved more, Thomas will be recording All-Star-like numbers.

84. Norman Powell – SG – Miami Heat

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 60 games, 21.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 48.4 FG%, 41.8 3P%

If there was one player left off last season's All-Star roster that deserved to be there, it was definitely Norman Powell. The 32-year-old averaged a career-high 21.8 points per game with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he was a huge reason why they were so successful in the Western Conference.

Now, Powell embarks on a new journey with the Heat, where he will be looked at as a key scoring weapon early in the season with Tyler Herro sidelined.

83. Jonathan Kuminga – PF – Golden State Warriors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #93 | 2024-25 stats: 47 games, 15.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 45.4 FG%, 30.5 3P%

Months of holding out for a new contract led Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48 million contract with the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga now returns with fire in his eyes, and he's ready to prove all of his doubters wrong, entering his fifth NBA season.

While his role with Steve Kerr has been inconsistent, Kuminga has shown flashes of his high-level play, especially in the playoffs after Stephen Curry got hurt and Jimmy Butler was not himself. If Kuminga can play at this level as the Warriors' sixth man, he will be in the running for multiple awards and on a similar path as Wiggins was when he first joined the Dubs.

82. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Brooklyn Nets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #69 | 2024-25 stats: 77 games, 18.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3P%

Michael Porter Jr. has gone from being on a team with championship goals to becoming the most experienced player on a team contending for the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Expectations are low in Brooklyn entering the 2025-26 NBA season, but for Porter, this is a chance to prove to the other 29 teams that he can be a standalone player and not have to rely on Jokic or Murray to do everything for him.

Opportunity exists in Brooklyn for Porter to average at least 20 points per game and be among the best 3-point shooters in the league. After all, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson proved themselves with the Nets over the last couple of years, so Porter could very well be the next in line to do so.

81. Cam Johnson – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 57 games, 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 47.5 FG%, 39.0 3P%

It is definitely not a coincidence that the two players who were traded for one another end up ranked back-to-back in these top 100 player rankings for the 2025-26 NBA season.

Johnson was traded to Denver for Porter this summer, and he fits in with the Nuggets perfectly. Between his 3-and-D nature of play and unselfishness on the wing, Johnson will be a more consistent option for Denver to rely on throughout the year. While he isn't the same rebounder as Porter, Johnson will make up for this by being a more reliable shooter and on-ball defender on the wing.

80. Josh Hart – SG/SF – New York Knicks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #75 | 2024-25 stats: 77 games, 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Whether Josh Hart starts or comes off the bench, his utility-like play will still resonate with his New York Knicks teammates. Hart is very unique because while he doesn't thrive at one particular thing, he directly impacts winning because of everything he does on the court.

The Knicks swingman is a fan favorite, and he's simply a winner. Even though new head coach Mike Brown may not start him, Hart will have a strong relationship with his new coach since they both bring constant, positive energy.

79. Naz Reid – PF/C – Minnesota Timberwolves

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #81 | 2024-25 stats: 80 games, 14.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 46.2 FG%, 37.9 3P%

It definitely wouldn't be a stretch to say that Naz Reid is the best secondary big man in the NBA. Contrary to Rudy Gobert, who is only effective in the paint, at times, for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Reid can stretch the floor on offense and be an excellent complement scorer next to Anthony Edwards.

Much like how Toppin supplies energy for the Pacers, Reid does the same off the bench in Minneapolis, and just his presence alone on the court makes the fans erupt. There is no replacing Reid's impact, which is why Minnesota gave him a five-year, $125 million extension this offseason.

78. Aaron Nesmith – SF – Indiana Pacers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 45 games, 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 50.7 FG%, 43.1 3P%

Aaron Nesmith is rapidly becoming one of the best two-way wings in the NBA, and his postseason run with Indiana definitely helped his case. No matter who the Pacers are playing, Nesmith is always up for the challenge of guarding an opposing team's All-Star, and his 43.1 3-point percentage was extremely impressive.

With his length and shooting abilities, the Pacers will lean on Nesmith as one of their featured stars with Haliburton out for the season.

77. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #55 | 2024-25 stats: 72 games, 12.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 66.9 FG%

There is a reason the Timberwolves have been at the top of the NBA defensive rankings over the years, and that is in large part thanks to Rudy Gobert's efforts. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year continues to be the anchor behind Minnesota's defensive success, yet his offensive mishaps have cost the Timberwolves in the playoffs over the last couple of years.

Very few players in the league will go right at Gobert, and that is because there is a high probability their shot gets blocked. As long as he continues to alter shots and force opponents out of the paint, Gobert will remain a key defender in the NBA.

76. CJ McCollum – SG – Washington Wizards

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #64 | 2024-25 stats: 56 games, 21.1 PTS, 4.1 AST, 44.4 FG%, 37.3 3P%

As he enters the final year of his contract, CJ McCollum has fully embraced the role of being the leader for a rebuilding team in our nation's capital. The Wizards will lose a lot of games this season, but what McCollum brings to the table is something the Wizards will gladly sacrifice winning for.

McCollum is already teaching his youthful teammates what it means to be and conduct yourself as a professional, which will pay off years from now when looking back on the Wizards and where they started with this rebuild. On the court, McCollum is still a high-level scorer who will be utilized for his shooting and playmaking abilities both on and off the ball.

75. Bradley Beal – SG – Los Angeles Clippers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #51 | 2024-25 stats: 53 games, 17.0 PTS, 3.7 AST, 49.7 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Many people wrongly put the blame for the Phoenix Suns' struggles on Bradley Beal. Maybe he wasn't the same player next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as he was with the Wizards throughout his career, but averaging 17.0 points per game and shooting roughly 50 percent from the floor and 38 percent from the perimeter is what every team wants from their third option.

With the LA Clippers, Beal has a defined role, he won't be fit into a box like he was in Phoenix, and he won't need to be one of the guys for this team to be successful. Beal is in the perfect situation to be himself late in his career and contend for a title.

74. Stephon Castle – PG/SG – San Antonio Spurs

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 81 games, 14.7 PTS, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 42.8 FG%

The 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year figures to hold a key role next to De'Aaron Fox and second-overall pick Dylan Harper in San Antonio's backcourt. Not many players in the league possess the bounce and athleticism Castle does when driving downhill, which makes him a mismatch for many defenders.

Entering Year 2, it will be key for Castle to become more of a perimeter threat. If he can add a consistent jump shot to his arsenal to go along with his speed and defensive instincts, then he will be well on his path to becoming the third All-Star on the Spurs' roster.

73. Immanuel Quickley – PG – Toronto Raptors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #71 | 2024-25 stats: 33 games, 17.1 PTS, 5.8 AST, 42.0 FG%, 37.8 3P%

The 2025-26 NBA season is a big year for Immanuel Quickley to not just stay healthy but prove that he can be the Raptors' franchise point guard for years to come. When on the floor, Quickley has been the catalyst of Toronto's offensive success, but he's missed big chunks of time each of the last two seasons.

After being awarded a $175 million contract extension last summer and entering the second season of this deal, now is the time for Quickley to prove what he can do.

72. Luguentz Dort – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 71 games, 10.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3P%

It is quite remarkable to look at Luguentz Dort's career path. He went from being an undrafted wing who couldn't shoot to save his life to becoming arguably the best 3-and-D player in the league, who directly impacted the Thunder winning their first championship.

Dort is now a Defensive Player of the Year candidate who has what it takes to finish among the best 3-point shooters in the league, percentage-wise. This is the perfect example of a player working extremely hard to earn every penny of their contract.

71. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #73 | 2024-25 stats: 82 games, 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 47.7 FG%, 33.0 3P%

Just how good can Jaden McDaniels be? This is the question the Timberwolves will be asking themselves entering the 2025-26 NBA season, as McDaniels has consistently been an above-average two-way player on the wing over the last few years. Whether he can step up and evolve on offense is the big question at hand.

He is equally as important to the Wolves' defense as Gobert is, and McDaniels' availability (82 games during the 2024-25 season) certainly adds to his overall impact. If McDaniels can become a more consistent 3-point threat and look to attack the paint from the wing, he will open up Minnesota's offense immensely for Anthony Edwards.

70. Kristaps Porzingis – C – Atlanta Hawks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #44 | 2024-25 stats: 42 games, 19.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 42.1 3P%

Kristaps Porzingis could not have ended up in a better spot this offseason than with the Atlanta Hawks because he now gets to play alongside a near copy of himself in Onyeka Okongwu. After dealing with a mysterious illness he still doesn't know much about, Porzingis is fully healthy and ready to contribute as a high-level pick-and-pop big man.

Although he is over a foot taller than him, the Trae Young-to-Porzingis connection will be in full swing from the first game of the year. The Hawks are a very exciting team to keep an eye on, and Porzingis' two-way production adds to their intrigue.

69. Josh Giddey – PG/SG – Chicago Bulls

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 70 games, 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 7.2 AST, 46.5 FG%, 37.8 3P%

A new four-year, $100 million contract doesn't change Josh Giddey's positive outlook with the Chicago Bulls whatsoever. Giddey is a do-it-all guard in Chicago, and he took that next step to becoming an All-Star-like talent last season when he increased his efficiency and shooting splits.

During the 2024-25 season, Giddey joined Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic as the only players in the league to average at least 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. His unique style of play and poised tempo present promise for Chicago's future.

68. Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #95 | 2024-25 stats: 65 games, 10.0 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.1 3P%

With Haliburton sidelined indefinitely, now is the time for Andrew Nembhard to prove his worth. Nembhard has shown flashes of his shooting potential and his defensive prowess, but everything has yet to come together over the course of a full season for the Pacers guard.

This will need to change during the 2025-26 season if the Pacers are to be competitive without their All-Star guard, as Nembhard will slide into the role as the team's full-time starting point guard. Nembhard is one of the many favorites entering the new year for the Most Improved Player award as a result of the potential in front of him.

67. Cooper Flagg – SF – Dallas Mavericks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: N/A | 2024-25 stats: N/A

The time has come for Cooper Flagg to prove what he is made of and be the ultimate X-factor in the Dallas Mavericks' championship pursuit. Although he is only 18 years old, the hype surrounding Flagg is real, and he has proven that so far in the preseason.

Expect the Mavs to utilize the top pick in many different ways this season, especially in terms of ball-handling duties and being a facilitator alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving when he returns from his ACL injury. Flagg will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself as Dallas' second-best player next to Davis early in the 2025-26 NBA season.

66. Alex Caruso – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #87 | 2024-25 stats: 54 games, 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3P%

Along with Hartenstein, the other key veteran who helped lead the Thunder to a title was Alex Caruso. There aren't many better on-ball defenders in the league than Caruso, as his quick hands and instincts always result in the ball being poked away and up for grabs. Caruso was a main reason why the Thunder had an elite-level defense and will once again rank high this upcoming year.

With his ability to lead and shut down the best players in the league at any position, Caruso rightfully earned this spot in the NBA top 100 player rankings.

65. Jalen Suggs – PG/SG – Orlando Magic

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #87 | 2024-25 stats: 35 games, 16.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 41.0 FG%

This is a big year for Jalen Suggs, coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season where he couldn't remain healthy. The Orlando Magic have gone all-in to make a push in the Eastern Conference by adding Desmond Bane alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, which is why Suggs' role as one of the team's lead guards and secondary scorer on the perimeter is essential.

Suggs was having a career year before undergoing left knee surgery, and his two-way play will be the difference in the Magic making a deep postseason run or losing in the first round.

64. Brandon Miller – SF – Charlotte Hornets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #72 | 2024-25 stats: 27 games, 21.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 40.3 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Keep a close eye on what is happening in Charlotte, as Brandon Miller is already showing signs in the preseason that he will be in the running for the Most Improved Player award. Miller is a high-level scoring option who will only improve with LaMelo Ball healthy next to him.

With his size and explosiveness around the rim, Miller could put together an even better third year in the league.

63. Jalen Green – SG – Phoenix Suns

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #76 | 2024-25 stats: 82 games, 21.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 42.3 FG%, 35.4 3P%

Now that he is out of Houston, Jalen Green will no longer feel the pressure of lofty expectations on him. Instead, he will get to play alongside Devin Booker and be the high-level scoring talent he was destined to be.

What many don't realize about Green, because of some inconsistencies he faced with the Rockets, is that he was a 21.0-point-per-game scorer who put together multiple 30-point scoring nights. Unfortunately, those were masked by single-digit performances where he couldn't find his shot. In Phoenix, Green can play carefree and play off one of the league's best offensive talents.

62. Jalen Johnson – PF – Atlanta Hawks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 36 games, 18.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK, 50.0 FG%

If he didn't go down with a season-ending injury, Jalen Johnson probably would've ended up with the Most Improved Player award. Johnson was a menace in the 36 games he played for the Hawks last season, and the team has very high expectations for the 23-year-old entering his fifth NBA season.

Between his elite rebounding skills and slashing abilities in the paint, Johnson has what it takes to become the Hawks' second-best player next to Young and the other high-level talents in Atlanta.

61. Deni Avdija – SF – Portland Trail Blazers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 72 games, 16.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 47.6 FG%, 36.5 3P%

One of the breakout players from the 2024-25 season nobody wants to pay attention to is Deni Avdija with the Portland Trail Blazers. Although Portland missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, this team went 13-13 over their last 26 games and saw Avdija average 23.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from 3-point range during this stretch.

Avdija has become the breakout star for the Trail Blazers, and he will continue to be the new face of the franchise as they look to become threats in the bottom half of the West standings.

60. Austin Reaves – SG – Los Angeles Lakers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #94 | 2024-25 stats: 73 games, 20.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 4.5 REB, 46.0 FG%, 37.7 3P%

There is no doubt that Austin Reaves has proven himself as one of the foundational building blocks for the Los Angeles Lakers, next to Luka Doncic, for years to come after his career year. However, whether the Lakers will keep him or trade him for a proven star is the big question LA fans always ask.

Don't expect Reaves to be going anywhere, as his scoring, secondary playmaking, defensive instincts, and ability to complement star-level play are what make the undrafted guard so special. Reaves continues to prove himself in the purple and gold, which is why he is almost as valuable as Luka Doncic and LeBron James to this franchise right now.

59. Myles Turner – C – Milwaukee Bucks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #66 | 2024-25 stats: 72 games, 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 39.6 3P%

Out goes Brook Lopez, and in comes Myles Turner for the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner had been the emotional leader of the Pacers for a long time, and jumping ship after their run to the NBA Finals, especially to join the Bucks, is a major slap in the face to Indiana.

From Turner's point of view, he becomes their second-best player next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the former Pacers center must deliver to try and secure the Bucks' immediate future. Turner has led the league in blocks multiple times, he shot nearly 40 percent from deep last season, and he will be the anchor of Milwaukee's defense, which ranked 12th in the league last season.

58. Trey Murphy III – SF – New Orleans Pelicans

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #82 | 2024-25 stats: 53 games, 21.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 45.4 FG%, 36.1 3P%

Of the grouping of players who could become first-time All-Stars during the 2025-26 NBA season, Trey Murphy III is certainly near the top of this list. Coming off a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Murphy will be a featured scorer in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson, and he may be their best offensive weapon after averaging over 20 points per game last year.

Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, which was not pretty for the Pelicans, Murphy provided one of the lone bright spots because of his All-Star potential coming to fruition. If he can return to form from shoulder surgery and continue improving on both sides of the court, then the Pelicans could become the surprise team of the year.

57. Mikal Bridges – SG/SF – New York Knicks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #39 | 2024-25 stats: 82 games, 17.6 PTS, 3.7 AST, 50.0 FG%, 35.4 3P%

When the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, he made the ultimate sacrifice. It's not common for a young talent coming off a career year to be willing to take a step back and play off other stars, but that's exactly what Bridges did in New York. As a result, the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 and are now considered the favorites in the East entering the 2025-26 NBA season.

Bridges is always involved in huge momentum swings during games, as he is always stepping up to knock down big jumpers and help get a stop on the opposite end of the court. His effort and willingness to sacrifice are what make him the ultimate team player in New York.

56. Draymond Green – PF/C – Golden State Warriors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #53 | 2024-25 stats: 68 games, 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 32.5 3P%

Even at 35 years old with all the mileage on his legs from the Golden State Warriors' championship runs, Draymond Green is still arguably the best all-around defender in the NBA and one of the best facilitators.

Draymond is still the engine of the Warriors' defense, and he finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. With a full offseason to practice with Jimmy Butler and get familiar with his game, Green will have another experienced, proven star to play off of, along with Steph Curry.

55. Jrue Holiday – PG/SG – Portland Trail Blazers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #46 | 2024-25 stats: 62 games, 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 44.3 FG%, 35.3 3P%

Jrue Holiday is one of the most underappreciated players in the NBA. While his stats may not be all that impressive, Holiday, like Green, is an elite perimeter defender who makes winning plays for his team. The bottom line is that Holiday is one of the smartest players in the league, and winning tends to follow him.

When Holiday was traded from the Pelicans to the Bucks, Milwaukee went on to win a title. When he was traded from the Bucks to the Celtics, Boston went on to win a title. Although Portland is far from being in championship contention, this experience and knowledge of the game is exactly what the Blazers need. Holiday will be a much-needed leader for the Trail Blazers.

54. Dyson Daniels – PG/SG – Atlanta Hawks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked | 2024-25 stats: 76 games, 14.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 3.0 STL, 49.3 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Another young Hawks player who stepped up and had an incredible 2024-25 campaign was Dyson Daniels. Aside from finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year vote, Daniels led the league in steals by a wide margin and was named the 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player.

Daniels showcased clear growth as a passer, playmaker, and shooter last season, and his length makes him an absolute pest as an on-ball defender. With a team full of impactful talents around him, Daniels will only continue to grow into an All-Star combo guard.

53. Aaron Gordon – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #60 | 2024-25 stats: 51 games, 14.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 53.1 FG%, 43.6 3P%

Aaron Gordon is the epitome of a player understanding his role and outperforming expectations. The Denver Nuggets absolutely love Gordon not only because he is a great secondary scorer and primary defender, but also because he goes the extra mile to make those around him succeed.

He is the definition of a perfect complementary player next to stars. The fact that Gordon shot nearly 44 percent from 3-point range is enough to prove his impact and ability to improve areas of his game that weren't meeting expectations.

52. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #61 | 2024-25 stats: 82 games, 13.5 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 BLK, 70.6 FG%

People always want to highlight Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Jarrett Allen is the one who goes unnoticed and does all the dirty work in the paint. Aside from being one of the most efficient players in the NBA, Allen is an elite locker room presence who makes everyone around him light up.

Allen is irreplaceable when it comes to his production and getting the most out of his teammates.

51. OG Anunoby – SF/PF – New York Knicks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #48 | 2024-25 stats: 82 games, 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.6 FG%, 37.2 3P%

Like Bridges, OG Anunoby wears many different hats for the Knicks and is willing to sacrifice or fit himself into a box at times to allow Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to flourish. However, Anunoby's production on offense is equally as needed, and he stepped up to have one of his best years as a pro during the 2024-25 season.

Anunoby is right up there with Dort and Daniels as being some of the best wing defenders in the NBA right now, and the Knicks will be counting on him to take another leap at 28 years old and in his prime to help them contend for a title. If the Knicks are to make it to the NBA Finals, Brunson and Towns will play a large part in their success story, but it will be Anunoby's contributions that set them over the top.