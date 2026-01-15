The Dallas Mavericks witnessed Cooper Flagg leave in agonizing pain against the Denver Nuggets. But Daniel Gafford limped off too right after the rookie with an injury to his own ankle (opposite of Flagg).

Both injuries persuaded this forward addition on Thursday.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is on his way to the Mavs, with Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints revealing its on a 10-day contract deal. Mistretta added Robinson-Earl got granted an additional roster spot under the league's hardship rules.

He also comes over following an NBA G-League stint. He's familiar with the Western Conference from earlier in his career.

Robinson-Earl previously started with the Oklahoma City Thunder out of Villanova. The Texas Legends of the G-League represents his last stop.

New emergency Mavericks forward fills big need amid injuries

Article Continues Below

Fans hoping to see Flagg dunk and run the floor won't get that chance Thursday.

The top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft is doubtful ahead of the Utah Jazz meeting. Tipoff there is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Flagg injured his left ankle early against Denver. He ultimately settled for just six points and squeezed in 15 total minutes of action. Flagg also pulled down one rebound, dished one assist and blocked a shot.

Gafford also settled for six points, but played 18 minutes on the floor inside the American Airlines Arena. The center rose as a force on the rebounding side in grabbing 10 boards before the NBA Injury.

Naji Marshall led Dallas in scoring with 24 from his guard spot and logged 38 minutes from head coach Jason Kidd. P.J. Washington chipped in 12 points as the Mavs' top scorer out of the forward rotation.

Now the 25-year-old Robinson-Earl adds emergency help.