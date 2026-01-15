DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg exited Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets with a left ankle sprain. The Mavs made the announcement shortly after the halftime.

Flagg suffered an apparent ankle injury concern on Monday it did not seem to be especially serious. He then left Wednesday's game for a few minutes in the second quarter after clearly hurting the ankle. However, he later returned and finished he half on the floor.

The Mavs later announced the injury update in the third quarter.

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg has been incredible in his rookie season. He's already took home every Rookie of the Month award that he has been eligible to win. Flagg is the clear front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award.

The hope, of course, is that this injury will not prove to be too serious. The last thing Dallas needs is another injury absence. Anthony Davis is already expected to miss at least six weeks with a hand injury.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates as they are made available.