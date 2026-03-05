The Kansas City Chiefs made a major splash when they traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for draft capital. Now, the Chiefs must turn their attention to another member of the secondary.

Fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson is set to enter free agency. He is sure to have plenty of suitors on the open market. But Kansas City is at least hoping he doesn't leave town anytime soon.

“Now you've got to decide what you want to do with Jaylen Watson. A guy that is extremely highly thought,” Garafolo said. “The Chiefs are going to make a run at Watson, who has really come along to a complete cornerback. He's now shown that he can do a little bit of everything. He's going to make a lot of it, and maybe that's part of it. Maybe the Chiefs are saying we have to clear some space, because this is one of the guys we have to pay.”

From @gmfb on Patrick Mahomes not being the only one bummed by the #Chiefs’ trading CB Trent McDuffie and why Jaylen Watson becomes an important piece for KC now. pic.twitter.com/lGyyBdYomb — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2026

The Chiefs' defense was already going to look much different without McDuffie out there. Losing Watson too would force Kansas City to take on a whole new identity.

The cornerback was originally selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watson has far outplayed his draft positioning, appearing in 53 games, starting 29 of them over his four years with the team. He has put up 178 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions. Furthermore, Watson has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

During the 2025 campaign, Watson set new career-highs with 64 tackles two interceptions while tying his career-best six passes defended. His 74.1 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 16/114 cornerbacks.

Any team with need of help at the cornerback position will be looking Watson's way in free agency. As will be the Chiefs, who are hoping to retain at least part of their secondary entering 2026.