Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson made a monumental career achievement by becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. This incredible accomplishment took place on Wednesday during a home game against the Connecticut Sun, adding yet another milestone to Wilson's ever-growing career.

The Aces forward reached this achievement with a jump shot from the left elbow at the 4:04 mark in the second quarter. That shot pushed her past the 5,000-point mark in just her 238th career game — four games quicker than the previous record-holder, Breanna Stewart. Only Stewart and Diana Taurasi have also hit 5,000 points in fewer than 250 games, placing Wilson in an elite group.

While Wilson became just the 28th player to reach 5,000 points in league history, she wasn't finished yet. She ended the game just shy of surpassing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for 27th on the WNBA all-time scoring list. The 28-year-old described the moment as a “blessing” and stressed that achieving such heights isn't something she ever dreamed of, but she certainly doesn't take it for granted, according to Underdog WNBA.

Wilson has continued to shine throughout the 2024 season. She is currently ranked second in the league for scoring, averaging 21.1 points per game. She's also listed second in rebounds, averaging 9.8 per game as well. No one else can compete with her all-around play in the top five of scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks.

Earlier this year, Wilson made history as the first player in WNBA history to score over 1,000 points in a single season. Despite her achievements, she mentioned before the season that her focus remains on improving and maintaining both mental and physical stamina throughout a demanding schedule.

Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon praised Wilson's legacy, highlighting her three MVP awards — including one unanimous — as unprecedented accomplishments. Hammon also noted that Wilson understands that adding more championships will further solidify her place among the sport's all-time greats.