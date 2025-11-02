The Dallas Mavericks have not had the kind of start some would have envisioned considering the talent on their ranks. Cooper Flagg has had a mixed start to life in the NBA after being pushed into the PG position by head coach Jason Kidd.

Now, the change in scenery with respect to the Detroit Pistons game, which was played at an altitude that was 2,000 feet higher than Denver, has brought forth a response from the Mavericks prodigy.

Asked Cooper Flagg about playing in the altitude in Mexico City, which is over 2,000 feet higher than Denver: “I’m not gonna lie. It was tough. I was breathing really, really hard for most of the game. At the end of the day, it was something everybody was dealing with.” pic.twitter.com/VWwKr07eq6 — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’m not gonna lie. It was tough. I was breathing really, really hard for most of the game. At the end of the day, it was something everybody was dealing with,” Flagg, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, said, per The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

While Flagg went just 3-14 from the field, he himself is not worried about the way he has started in the league.

“It’s a tough league. It’s a transition. I haven’t made a lot of shots or been as efficient I would’ve wanted to, but I’m gonna keep trusting the work. It’s nothing I think they should be worried about. I’m not worried about anything,” the 18-year-old said.

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg on those concerned about his play through 6 games: “It’s a tough league. It’s a transition. I haven’t made a lot of shots or been as efficient I would’ve wanted to, but I’m gonna keep trusting the work. It’s nothing I think they should be worried about. I’m not… pic.twitter.com/aMQicbYt5t — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 2, 2025

Flagg being thrust into the PG position in the absence of Kyrie Irving has certainly not helped. However, his efficiency until now has also been an issue.

In six games thus far, Flagg has averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists in more than 32 minutes per appearance. He has converted just one of his 3.5 three-point attempts per game and is going 41.3% overall.

While most still expect him to improve and become a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, the former Duke star appears out of pace with the NBA, something fans will hope improves quickly. However, Kidd's team has also suffered multiple minor injuries recently, including a calf strain for Anthony Davis, which has further hampered their offense to date.