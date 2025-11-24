After missing the playoffs for the seventh-straight season, the Colorado Rockies have decided to shake up their organization. But one thing that won't be changing is their manager.

The Rockies are removing the interim tag from Warren Schaeffer. He will be the team's full-time manager in 2026, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Colorado went 36-86 under Schaeffer's watch in 2025.

Schaeffer became the interim manager after the Rockies fired Bud Black. While the results under him weren't much better, Colorado got out to a 7-33 start under Black. At the very least, Schaeffer has at least earned fans insider the Rockies' front office.

Article Continues Below

How the players respond will be a different story. It'll be difficult for this Rockies squad to compete in an NL West featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. But Colorado has plenty of young prospects ready to make the MLB leap. How he develops those players and leads the Rockies into the future will ultimately tell Schaeffer's story.

It's quite the leap for the former Rockie draft pick. After finishing his six-year minor league career in their system, Schaeffer moved on to become a coach. He served as manager of three of the team's minor league affiliates before joining the major league staff. Schaeffer had been serving as infield/third base coach before being promoted to interim manager.

While the Rockies are looking to start fresh, keeping Schaeffer gives the franchise some continuity. He has known nothing but Colorado in terms of his baseball career. Now, he'll have an opportunity to lead the major league club.