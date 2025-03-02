Quentin Grimes had a big game for the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with 44 points against the Golden State Warriors. This season, there have only been two guards who have finished with 40-plus points, five or more rebounds, two or more steals, and five or more three-pointers made, and it's been Grimes and Luka Doncic. For the Dallas Mavericks, that must hurt to know because they were both on their team at one point this season.

It's no surprise that Doncic has been able to achieve those numbers because of the type of scorer that he is, but it almost felt like Grimes had an out-of-body experience when he was going off against the Warriors. After the game, Grimes shared what led him to have such a big game.

“I feel like last time, the last game in New York, [I] didn't come out as aggressive as I should have and we let up the gas at the end,” Grimes said. “But most importantly, just coming out here being aggressive, trying to help my team get a win.”

If the 76ers want a chance at making it into the Play-In, Grimes is going to have to continue to contribute, especially with the injuries they're dealing with at this time.

Mavericks fans have to be looking at their team and trying to see where things went wrong this season, and they still probably haven't gotten over Doncic being traded.

The Mavericks were doing well with both Doncic and Grimes on the team, but general manager Nico Harrison had other plans. The jury is still out if those plans will work out for the betterment of the team, but as of now, they don't know because they're dealing with injuries as well.

Anthony Davis is still sidelined with an injury, but it looks like he'll be returning sooner than later, and he can help the Mavericks continue to climb up the Western Conference standings.