The Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in a contest that represents the first of a two-game road trip for the Mavs. Klay Thompson playing against his former team once again will be a primary storyline, but the Mavs' injury concerns will also be something to monitor. Dallas has six total players listed on Sunday's NBA injury report.

Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin all remain out with injuries. Davis continues to deal with a left adductor strain. Gafford is battling a right knee sprain, while Lively has a right ankle stress fracture. Martin is dealing with a right hip strain.

PJ Washington is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. After missing three games before the All-Star break, Washington returned on Friday for the Mavericks' 111-103 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, a game that saw Washington score 24 points.

Dwight Powell is also listed on the injury report with a right hip strain. He is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest.

For the Warriors, only Jonathan Kuminga is on the injury report. He has been ruled out due to a right ankle sprain.

The 31-26 Mavericks are in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are 29-27 and in ninth place in the West. It goes without saying, but Sunday's game is important for both of these teams.

The Mavs will travel to Los Angeles to play Luka Doncic and the Lakers on Tuesday before returning to Dallas. The Mavericks-Lakers contest will certainly draw no shortage of attention as Doncic prepares to go head-to-head with his former team for the first time.

However, the Mavs' current focus is on the Warriors game. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST as Dallas looks to earn a big win on the road.